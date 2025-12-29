Naagin 7: How Much Is Lead Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Charging Per Episode? Find Out | Television News

Last Updated: December 29, 2025, 19:45 IST

Lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is making headlines with Naagin 7. Find out how much she is reportedly charging per episode.

Naagin 7 premiered on December 27.

(Photo Credit : X)

Naagin 7 premiered on December 27, and the show is already winning hearts. Featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead role, the seventh season promises to be bigger than ever. While fans wait with bated breath for the upcoming episodes, everyone is curious about how much the lead actress is charging.

An update has revealed that Priyanka is charging more than a lakh for every episode she does of Naagin. A report in Bollywood Life revealed that Priyanka is charging around Rs. 1.5 lakh for each episode of Naagin 7. Naagin is Priyanka’s first fictional show after finishing her stint on Bigg Boss 16.

Reportedly, while doing the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was charging around Rs. 5 lakh per week.

About Priyanka’s Net Worth

Including all the assets the actress owns, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 20 to 25 crore. Reportedly, when Priyanka entered the television industry, she neither had a house nor a car. However, shortly after winning Bigg Boss 16, she reportedly bought a house. Images of her 2BHK residence have surfaced online, though it remains unclear whether the property is owned or rented.

About Naagin 7

Naagin 7 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm IST on Colors TV. The show premiered on December 27. For digital audiences, it will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar, making it accessible to a wider audience across platforms.

Along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead role, the new season stars Eisha Singh, Namik Paul, and Karan Kundrra in pivotal roles. The latest promos hint at a mythological storyline driven by destiny and power, with Priyanka’s character beginning her journey as a human before gradually discovering her supernatural identity.

A new promo for Naagin 7 was released on Monday, giving a peek into how Priyanka’s character will get her superpowers and also showing a wolf trying to kill her. Commenting on the fresh promo, Mouni reacted by writing, “Bestest wishes. May this be the best season yet! (heart and raised hands emojis) @ektarkapoor @priyankachaharchoudhary.” Priyanka replied to Mouni’s praise, writing, “You’re the OG and my forever favourite (smile and heart emojis).”

