Naatu Naatu Wins But RRR Loses Best Non-English Language Film To Argentina 1985

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 08:35 IST
RRR loses Best Non-English Language Film to international film Argentina 1985 at the Golden Globes 2023.
RRR loses Best Non-English Language Film at the Golden Globes 2023. The film will have to settle with one win, Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, RRR has to settle only for one win at the Golden Globes 2023. The film lost the Best Non-English Language Film award to Argentina, 1985. The RRR team — comprising SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR — have won only Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.
