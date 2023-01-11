বুধবার , ১১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৭শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Naatu Naatu Wins But RRR Loses Best Non-English Language Film To Argentina 1985

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১১, ২০২৩ ৯:১২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rrr golden globes 2023 winners


Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 08:35 IST

RRR loses Best Non-English Language Film to international film Argentina 1985 at the Golden Globes 2023.

RRR loses Best Non-English Language Film at the Golden Globes 2023. The film will have to settle with one win, Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, RRR has to settle only for one win at the Golden Globes 2023. The film lost the Best Non-English Language Film award to Argentina, 1985. The RRR team — comprising SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR — have won only Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

