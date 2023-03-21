মঙ্গলবার , ২১ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ৭ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Naatu Naatu's Oscar Performance Receives Backlash; Anupam Kher Pays Tribute To Satish Kaushik At Prayer Meet

rrr naatu naatu anupam kher 1


Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 21:48 IST

RRR's Naatu Naatu performance at Oscars receives backlash; Anupam Kher attends friend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu performance at Oscars receives backlash; Anupam Kher attends friend Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu performance at the Oscars receiving backlash to Anupam Kher attending Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet; biggest newsmakers of he day

SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the Best Original Song award at the Oscars. Naatu Naatu was also performed at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards. While singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava were on hand to perform their hit tune from Tollywood smash ‘RRR’, they were not joined on stage by a single dancer of South Asian heritage, reported Variety. This has left several people disappointed.Many in the South Asian dance community are dismayed by the astonishing dearth of South Asian representation in the ‘Naatu Naatu’ performance at the Academy Awards.

For more: RRR Song Naatu Naatu’s Oscars Performance Gets Massive Criticism, Dubbed ‘Racist’; Here’s Why

Taapsee Pannu is a household name in the world of Hindi cinema. She is one of the most successful and versatile actresses of the current generation in Bollywood. Taapsee has a huge fan following on social media and she often treats her fans to stunning pics and videos. Maintaining the trajectory, the Saand Ki Aankh actress took to Instagram to treat her fans to a stunning pic of her donning a red dress with a plunging neckline, and needless to say, her fans are super impressed!

For more: Taapsee Pannu Burns the Internet in Red Dress with Extra Plunging Neckline; Netizens Go ‘Ufff’

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR created history at the 95th Academy Awards by winning the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. Fans worldwide have been celebrating the Oscar glory of the RRR team in their own way. Now, a video of Tesla cars putting on a light show to the Oscar-winning song has gone viral on the internet. The video was shared by RRR’s official Twitter account. The clip features the cars’ headlights flashing in synchronization with the rhythm of the song Naatu Naatu, creating a breath-taking light show.

For more: Tesla Cars Put Up Amazing Light Performance Synced to RRR’s Naatu Naatu in New Jersey; Video Goes Viral

Amitabh Bachchan recently injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. While the superstar has been sharing his health updates via his blog, on Sunday (March 19), he revealed that he is in ‘extreme pain’. Big B mentioned how he was given first aid at home for a blister under his callus but when it showed ‘no results’, doctors had to be called in.

For more: Amitabh Bachchan In ‘Extreme Pain’, Doctors Called Late Night For Actor’s Treatment

When Satish Kaushik breathed his last on March 8, Anupam Kher lost one of his closest friends and the film industry lost one of its most loveable actors. A prayer meet was held in the memory of the actor-director in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by the likes of Vidya Balan, Vivek Agnihotri, David Dhawan, Javed Akhtar, Boney Kapoor, etc. Many other members of the film fraternity were spotted at Kaushik’s residence where the prayer meet was held.

For more: Anupam Kher Attends Satish Kaushik’s Prayer Meet, Says ‘Let’s Put All Rumours to Rest’

Read all the Latest Movies News here

