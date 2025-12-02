Naga Chaitanya Drops Post After Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding; Ranveer Singh Reacts To Kantara Mimicry Row | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 02, 2025, 22:00 IST

From Naga Chaitanya sharing post after Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Kantara mimicry controversy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, has become one of the most talked-about events in the South entertainment industry. The actress, who was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya, tied the knot with Raj in a deeply spiritual Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The ritual, known for its emphasis on purification and energy alignment, made the intimate wedding stand out among recent celebrity ceremonies.

Ranveer Singh has found himself in the middle of an unexpected storm after a light-hearted moment on stage at IFFI Goa turned into a full-blown controversy online. What began as a fun exchange with Kantara director Rishab Shetty quickly snowballed into a social media backlash, forcing the actor to issue a public apology on Instagram.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta once revealed that when her daughter Masaba was born, her birth certificate was leaked by a journalist, revealing Masaba’s father Vivian Richards’ identity. Now, Masaba Gupta also opened up about this, and teared up while mentioning that it was a very ‘cruel’ thing to have done. In a conversation during We The Women event, Masaba revealed that her birth certificate was ‘stolen’ from the hospital and leaked to the press. She recalled that it was on the front page of a newspaper as someone wanted to prove that she was an illegitimate child.

Jaya Bachchan has never sugar-coated her thoughts, and her latest conversation on Mojo Story was no different. While reflecting on how much relationships have changed across generations, the veteran actor made a striking remark about her decades-long marriage to Amitabh Bachchan — even suggesting that he might call it “the biggest mistake” of his life. Her take wasn’t bitter or dramatic, but an honest look at how she views marriage today, how her own ideas have evolved over 52 years, and why she doesn’t want her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to rush into the institution at all.

Shortly after the newlyweds made their marriage public, Shhyamali shared an Instagram Story featuring a wide expanse of the universe with an arrow pointing at a small speck representing Earth. On it, she wrote, “We live here.” The simple yet philosophical post marked her first comment—indirect or otherwise—since Raj and Samantha announced their union. Just a day earlier, Shhyamali had posted a cryptic line that quickly went viral: “Desperate people do desperate things.” Social media users were quick to speculate about its context, though she offered no clarification. The message sparked a flurry of interpretation threads online.

