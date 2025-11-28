শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:১৮ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Naga Chaitanya Laughs Out Loud As He Fails To Solve The Mystery Of The Lost Earring | Watch | Telugu Cinema News

  শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Naga Chaitanya Laughs Out Loud As He Fails To Solve The Mystery Of The Lost Earring | Watch | Telugu Cinema News


Naga Chaitanya was on stage with other cast members. He found a lost earring on the stage and swiftly picked it up.

The poster of Vrushakarma was released on Naga Chaitanya's birthday.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Naga Chaitanya is busy promoting his new project, Vrushakarma. The creators released a captivating new poster on the actor’s birthday, and it prompted an immediate response from his fans on social media.

While the buzz is high, his recent appearance during a promotional event elicited a round of laughter among his fans.

Naga Chaitanya was on stage with other cast members. He found a lost earring on the stage and picked it up. He then asked people around him if it belonged to them, and when everyone refused, he was seen keeping it in his pocket.

Later, another person from his team asked him to hand it over, leaving him and others laughing.

Naga Chaitanya On Vrushakarma

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya expressed his excitement for the project and hinted at its scale and themes. “I believe NC24 has the ability to resonate with a broad audience. The narrative explores universal themes of good versus evil and the struggle against fate, and the visual grandeur of the film is something I am truly eager for audiences to witness.”

Naga Chaitanya defined it as a large-scale, VFX-heavy film that combines mythology and adventure. He added that it is unlike anything he has tried in his 15-year film career.

Vrushakarma- Cast and Other details

BVSN Prasad is producing Vrushakarma under the banner Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra, with filmmaker Sukumar writing the script. The technical team consists of cinematographer Neil D Cunha, music composer Ajaneesh Loknath, and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli. Sri Nagendra Tangala, who previously worked on Thandel, is in charge of the film’s art direction.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and starring Sai Pallavi. Based on a true story about a fisherman from Srikakulam who drifts into Pakistani waters, the film was praised for its emotional depth and realism. It is presently available on Netflix.

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More

November 28, 2025, 16:16 IST

