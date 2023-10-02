Nagabhushana Arrested After Ramming Into Couple; Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Teaser

Kannada star Nagabhushana allegedly rammed into a couple walking on the footpath in Bengaluru. It has been reported that the accident on Saturday night and the woman died shortly after the accident while the man is undergoing surgery. An FIR has been lodged against Nagabhushana for speeding and negligent driving. Nagabhushana has yet to issue a statement about the incident.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ names have popped up in a report about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce. Last month, Sophie and Joe confirmed that they were headed for a split. Although the Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer have refrained from sharing the reason behind the divorce, reports have claimed that their different lifestyles were one of the major reasons. Now, a new report has surfaced online claiming that another alleged reason involves Priyanka and Nick.

Kangana Ranaut shut down social media users and trolls discussing Chandramukhi 2’s box office collection. The actress played the lead in the Tamil film opposite Raghava Lawrence. Several social media users pointed out that limited information has been provided about Chandramukhi 2’s box office collection and reached out to trade experts to weigh in. One such tweet caught Kangana’s attention. She shared the details of the collection and went on to slam users trolling the film.

Amid all the speculations about their break up, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were recently spotted together attending the Tennis Premier League Season 5 players’ auction. In a viral video, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen standing side-by-side in their team’s jerseys. While Arjun had donned a purple jersey, and kept his beard long and hair neatly combed in a ponytail, Malaika looked pretty in a dark green jersey and denim jeans. The two exchange glances before posing for the camera.

Abhishek Bachchan was among the many stars who reacted to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 teaser. Earlier this week, Salman released ‘Tiger Ka Message’, a teaser video announcing the return of Tiger. The film is the third movie in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in the spy universe. The teaser was shared on YouTube and Instagram. Abhishek reacted to the Instagram post. The actor did not drop a comment. However, he extended his support to the Tiger 3 teaser and Salman by ‘liking’ the post featuring the teaser.

