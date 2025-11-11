Nagarjuna Reveals Why Naga Chaitanya And Akhil Akkineni Cannot Star In Shiva Remake | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 11, 2025, 21:04 IST

Nagarjuna joked that his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni “don’t have the guts” to remake his cult classic Shiva, ahead of the film’s 4K re-release.

Ram Gopal Varma’s iconic film starring Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, and Raghuvaran, Shiva, is all set to release in theatres on November 14. Ahead of its grand re-release with a remastered version, Nagarjuna spoke to the press about it. During the conversation, the actor was questioned whether, if ever the remake of the movie is made, there would be a possibility that his sons, Naga Chaitanya or Akhil Akkineni, would star in it. Read on to know what Nagarjuna said about it.

When questioned if Chaitanya or Akhil would star in a remake of his cult classic, Nagarjuna, while laughing, said, “Chay and Akhil don’t have the guts to remake Shiva.” During the conversation, the actor also expressed gratitude to RGV for giving him Shiva, which he calls one of the most cherished films of his life, and said, “Just a few days ago, when I watched Shiva again, it felt like I was watching a completely new film. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“I remember my father (the late ANR) watching it two days after its release. Even as all kinds of comments poured in, he took me for a drive and told me the film was a huge hit,” Nagarjuna added while revealing his father’s reaction to the movie.

Shiva Re-release

Nagarjuna’s iconic 1989 movie, Shiva, is all set to re-release in theatres. Earlier, the actor took to his X handle and announced that the film will hit theatres on November 14, 2025, coinciding with ANR’s 101st birth anniversary.

“On my dear father ANR’s birthday, I am pleased to announce the film that shook Indian cinema is coming back to shake the theatres again ❤️‍🔥 @AnnapurnaStdios and @RGVzoomin’s PATH BREAKING FILM #SHIVA Grand Re-Release in theatres on NOVEMBER 14TH, 2025 💥 Experience the cult classic #SHIVA4K with Dolby Atmos Sound on the big screens,” Nagarjuna wrote.

Ram Gopal Varma, who directed the movie, also reacted to the announcement and wrote, “Hey @iamnagarjuna, it’s not a CHILDREN’S FILM but coming back on CHILDREN’S DAY will put CHILDREN’S GLEE on a lot of FACES.”

Shiva was released on December 7, 1990. Besides Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film also starred Amala Akkineni and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

First Published: November 11, 2025, 21:04 IST