Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios Onboards Colourist Andreas Brueckl of Paatal Lok, Jailer | Telugu Cinema News

Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios has onboarded senior colourist Andreas Brueckl to its creative team, led by CTO C.V. Rao.

Annapurna Studios welcomes colourist Andreas Brueckl.

Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios has onboarded senior colourist Andreas Brueckl to its creative team, led by CTO C.V. Rao. With over two decades of experience across Europe and Asia, Andreas has worked extensively on feature films, premium streaming content, and international commercial projects, and is known for his contributions to several landmark Indian titles in recent years.

Known for his refined sense of cinematic textures, driven by a precise understanding of cameras, lenses, and light, Andreas has worked on critically acclaimed and blockbuster titles like Paatal Lok, Jailer, Sacred Games, Maidaan, Delhi Crime, and Daaku Maharaj, along with other projects and collaborations extending to Los Angeles, Europe, and the Middle East.

“At Annapurna Studios, we strive for creative excellence and are committed to working with the finest talent,” Supriya Yarlagadda – Executive Director of Annapurna Studios said. “We are pleased to welcome Andreas Brueckl, whose expertise will strengthen and enrich our team.”

Andreas is hailed as a pioneer in modern colour grading workflows and was the first colorist to introduce and implement ACES at scale in Asia. He also graded India’s first HDR Dolby Vision feature film for Netflix and was the first to use scene-referred colour grading, playing a key role in establishing contemporary HDR and colour-managed pipelines for long-form storytelling.

CV Rao – CTO of Annapurna Studios said, “With a strong and accomplished creative team already in place, we are pleased to welcome Andreas Brueckl. His extensive experience across both international projects and Indian cinema brings valuable perspectives that will further expand our creative vision.”

With Andreas Brueckl joining Annapurna Studios, led by legendary actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, the studio further strengthens its commitment to world-class visual craftsmanship, advanced imaging workflows, and creative excellence.

His presence strengthens Annapurna Studios’ role as a key creative hub as it marks 50 years in cinema and continues to support high-quality Indian and global storytelling.

