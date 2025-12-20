Nagma Mirajkar Slams Influencer Claiming She Underwent Body Contouring: ‘Haven’t Done Any Procedures’ | Television News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 16:02 IST

Bigg Boss 19 fame Nagma Mirajkar denied claims of undergoing body contouring or any procedures. She urged the content creator to take down the video, since it could mislead people.

Bigg Boss 19 fame Nagma Mirajkar has set the record straight after a content creator made a video claiming she had undergone body contouring. The influencer claimed that Nagma’s figure is the result of body contouring, a procedure that is very popular in Thailand. Nagma slammed the claims, and clarified that she hasn’t undergone any body contouring or procedures. She urged the influencer to take down the video as the claims are incorrect, and could mislead people.

Nagma Mirajkar Refutes Body Contouring Claims

An influencer on Instgaram shared a video in which she claimed Nagma’s body isn’t ‘gym-fit’, and that she has undergone body contouring. The caption also suggested that Ayesha Khan had undergone a similar procedure. The video went viral on social media, after which Nagma Mirajkar set the record straight, and denied the claims. She dropped a comment that read, “Hi, I want to clarify this respectfully, I haven’t done any body contouring or procedures. Using my video to make assumptions and then sharing that as information isn’t accurate and can mislead people.”

The influencer replied, “Sorry Nagma ji, mera intention mislead karna nahi tha. Maine general observation share ki thi. Aapke clarification ke baad main video/caption update kar rahi hoon. Thank you for correcting.” However, Nagma insisted that the video be taken down entirely. The Bigg Boss 19 contestant wrote, “I would really appreciate it if, instead of adding clarifications or explanations, you take down this video entirely. Not everyone goes through the comments to understand the context, and the video currently spreads incorrect information about me as well as @ayeshaakhan_official. The right course of action would be to remove the video and, if you wish to share information, do so without involving me or anyone else inaccurately!!”

Nagma Mirajkar was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 on Day 21. During her stint, she and ZAwez Darbar formed a close bond with co-contestants Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More and others. Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Meanwhile, all the hosuemates reunited for the success bash of Bigg Boss 19 a few days after the show ended.

