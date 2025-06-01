Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Announce Second Pregnancy, Fans Shower Love

Last Updated: June 01, 2025, 12:16 IST

Taking to their Instagram handle, Nakuul shared photos from their pregnancy photoshoot. Jankee is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Announce Second Pregnancy

Television star Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh are all set to become parents once again. The couple took to Instagram to share the good news of their second pregnancy, and their fans couldn’t be more thrilled. The post featured the glowing parents-to-be along with their son Sufi, creating a picture-perfect family moment.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Nakuul shared photos from their pregnancy photoshoot. Jankee is seen flaunting her baby bump. In no time it went viral and fans were seen congratulating the couple. Dia Mirza also wished, “How wonderful love love love love.” Another wrote, “Congratulations to the family and good luck for the new journey as parents to two”.

Take a look here:

The Ishqbaaz actor has recently treated fans to a dose of nostalgia from his Eid 2025 celebration. The actor enjoyed the festival with family, and now posted an unseen picture where they could be seen beaming with happiness. The star took to Instagram to share the family picture that features Nakuul, his wife, Jankee Parekh, son Sufi and his parents. In the photo, the family’s joy is palpable as they pose together sitting in front of their entrance. Sharing the heartwarming picture, he penned, “Making the best memories, always.”

Speaking about his cinematic life, Nakuul Mehta is widely loved for his roles in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha, Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. His on-screen chemistry with Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Surbhi Chandna in Ishqbaaz solidified his position as a much-loved television actor. The actor last appeared in the mini-series Bada Sheher Choti Family, opposite Erica Fernandes. He even turned host for the popular show Crime Patrol, which premiered on Sun Neo.

The actor is currently busy hosting The Indian Parent Pod: Sufi & Folks podcast with his wife, Jankee Parekh. In the podcast, the duo candidly discusses parenthood and related topics.

The actor is also part of the upcoming series Daring Partners. This highly anticipated rom-com, bankrolled by Karan Johar, will feature him alongside Diana Penty and Tamannaah Bhatia. The series will revolve around two best friends, played by Diana and Tamannaah, as they embark on a daring entrepreneurial journey to launch an alcohol start-up.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published: