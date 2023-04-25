মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১২ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Nam Joo-hyuk Looks Dapper at Nonsan Training Center Graduation Ceremony; Watch Video

প্রতিবেদক
এপ্রিল ২৫, ২০২৩ ৭:৫৪ অপরাহ্ণ
nam joo hyuk


Nam Joo-hyuk's new pics from military surface.
Nam Joo-hyuk’s new pics from military surface.

New photos of South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk from his ongoing military training surface online.

South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk has been making headlines after photos of him surfaced at the Nonsan Training Center Graduation Ceremony, which took place on April 25th. The actor was seen standing in the front of the line, wearing his military uniform and a mask. The photos quickly made their way onto social media, with fans sharing messages of congratulations and support.

As a public figure, Nam Joo Hyuk’s military enlistment was a topic of discussion among his fans. Many expressed their anticipation and wished him well during his service. With the release of these photos, fans were thrilled to see that the actor was doing well and progressing in his military training.

The actor, who has starred in popular dramas such as Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and Start-Up, was appointed as the platoon leader of his unit. Fans were quick to congratulate him on this achievement, as it shows his dedication and leadership qualities. In the photos, NamJooHyuk can be seen with a smile on his face underneath the mask, exuding positivity and confidence. It is clear that the actor is taking his military service seriously and is determined to fulfil his duties to the best of his abilities.

The South Korean actor began his military service on March 20 and is currently fulfilling his military service obligations as a member of the Mobile Corps of the Military Police at the Nonsan Army Training Center in Chungcheongnam-do. His agency’s official statement confirmed that the platoon leader trainees are selected by the recruits themselves and their role is to deliver instructions given by instructors, reported Dispatch.

Despite his military service, fans of Nam Joo Hyuk can’t wait for his upcoming Disney+ original, Vigilante, which is set to release later this year. Joo Hyuk is set to play Kim Ji-Yong, who witnessed his mother’s brutal murder when he was a child. Furious at the killer’s light sentence, he takes justice into his own hands, becoming a vigilante on weekends while attending police university during the week. Actor Lee Joon Hyuk plays Jo Gang-Ok, who becomes an ally of Kim Ji-Yong and helps him in his quest for justice.

Meanwhile, actor Yoo Ji Tae’s character, Jo Heon, is a team leader of a police investigation team, tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the midst of all this is Choi Mi-Ryeo (Kim So Jin), a reporter covering the vigilante’s story. The show promises to explore the blurred lines between justice and vigilantism and the impact of violence on individuals and society.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18.



Source link

