Namrata Shirodkar Shares An Adorable Selfie With Kids Gautam And Sitara, Says ‘Living My Moments’ | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 13:00 IST

Namrata Shirodkar Shares An Adorable Selfie With Kids Gautam And Sitara, Says ‘Living My Moments’

Namrata Shirodkar melted hearts on social media as she shared an adorable selfie with her children, Gautam and Sitara, giving fans a glimpse into a warm family moment. She posted the picture, perfectly capturing the joy.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Namrata Shirodkar shared photos with her kids and called it ‘living my moments’. The family was spotted with her family at the airport. Recently, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s Christmas celebration took social media by storm. The superstar and his wife hosted a warm Christmas gathering with family and close friends, offering fans a delightful glimpse into their holiday celebrations.

Mahesh Babu Trains In Kalaripayattu For SS Rajamouli’s Time-Travel Epic Varanasi

As SS Rajamouli advances work on his ambitious time-travel adventure Varanasi, lead actor Mahesh Babu has begun intensive training in the ancient martial art of Kalaripayattu. The big-budget production, currently in progress, marks the actor’s most demanding role yet and brings together a star-studded cast with a Sankranti 2027 release target. The Telugu star essays the role of Rudhra in Rajamouli’s next directorial venture, which follows the filmmaker’s international success with RRR (2022). That film earned an Oscar and a Golden Globe for “Naatu Naatu” and won praise from global icons, including James Cameron and Steven Spielberg. Mahesh Babu’s martial arts training gained attention after Hyderabad-based instructor Hari Krish posted photos with the actor on Instagram. On one image, he wrote, “I never thought my journey would lead me to train a global star of Indian cinema on Kalaripayattu.” He later revealed the identity of the star, adding, “Feeling proud and truly blessed to have trained @urstrulymahesh sir in the ancient martial art of Kalaripayattu. His lifestyle, aura, and hospitality are deeply inspiring.”

Mahesh Babu Works For 8 Hours, Says SS Rajamouli: ‘When He Comes For Shooting He Will Not…’

Participating in the title announcement event of the film ‘Varanasi’, which features Mahesh Babu in the lead, at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the director said, “There is something about Mahesh Babu’s character.” SS Rajamouli added, “Something we can all learn from him. Let me tell you, when Mahesh Babu comes to the office or shooting, he will not touch his cell phone. He will work for eight hours, and only when he goes back, he looks at his cell phone.”

First Published: December 30, 2025, 13:00 IST