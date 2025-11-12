Namrata Shirodkar’s Ethnic Photoshoot Makes Fans Call Her ‘Marathi Mulgi’ | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 12, 2025, 18:04 IST

Namrata Shirodkar can be seen flaunting her bright smile in the latest photos.

Namrata Shirodkar looked stunning in a timeless salwar suit.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a couple of photos on her social media, revealing her current mood. She was seen striking some elegant poses in the latest snaps, causing her fans to flood the comment section with admiration and respect for her.

On Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar shared a couple of photos, captured inside her beautiful abode. In the background, we can spot an elegant painting and aesthetic decorations that reveal her sense of design and living. In the snaps, she was wearing an outfit by designer Sheetal Sahney – The Label, which is known for classic silhouettes and comfortable, timeless pieces in pure fabrics, featuring traditional craftsmanship with a modern twist.

Namrata Shirodkar Showcases Her Simple Yet Elegant Sense Of Style

The former actress looked gorgeous in a beige-hued silk kurta set featuring peacock motifs all over it. She teamed it with a pair of matching pants and a red dupatta with golden frill work on the hemline. A sleek golden neckpiece, similar diamond-adorned earrings and a bunch of classic bracelets accentuated her look. Additionally, she kept her overall appearance minimal, opting for thin eyeliner strokes, a small bindi, and a bun hairstyle.

Sharing the photos, she mentioned her current mood, which was accompanied by her bright smile in the snaps. “Aaj mann anandi (Today my heart is happy),” read her caption.

Take a look at the post here:

Namrata Shirodkar’s Elegant Look Earns Respect From Her Fans

Soon after the 53-year-old dropped the pictures, her fans began showing her immense respect. A user said, “So so so pretty ma’am!!!” Another mentioned, “So much peace.” A person shared, “Elegance is so so beautiful.”

“Respected sister-in-law,” read a comment. Similarly, many others wrote “Sister-in-law” followed by heart and heart-eyed face emojis in the comment section, showing their respect to Mahesh Babu’s doting wife. Another arnet fan added, “Your smile lights up the room.” “Aaj bhi wahi sundarta,” said a social media user.

Meanwhile, many others showed their admiration towards her Marathi Mulgi look. Someone said, “Marathi girl, sweet.”

Namrata Shirodkar’s Personal And Professional Front

The former actress, producer, and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Femina Miss India in 1993, is best known for her works in films such as Kachche Dhaage (1999), Ezhupunna Tharakan (1999), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), and Pukar (2000), among others.

Namrata has also appeared in Astitva (2000), Dil Vil Pyar Vyar (2002), LOC Kargil (2003), and the British cinema Bride and Prejudice (2004), among many other Hindi films.

In her personal life, she is married to Telugu cinema actor Mahesh Babu, with whom she shares two children.

