শুক্রবার , ৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৩শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer Devil: The British Secret Agent To Release On This Date

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৮, ২০২৩ ২:৪৮ অপরাহ্ণ
sd 21 2023 12 33bd460cbd49a8629246a1ff1971b205


Devil: The British Secret Agent is directed by Abhishek Nama.

Devil: The British Secret Agent is directed by Abhishek Nama.

Apart from Kalyan Ram, Devil also boasts a stellar star cast including Edward Sonnenblick, Samyuktha, Malvika Nair, Elnaaz Nourouzi and Mark Bennington.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is gearing up for the release of his next film Devil: The British Secret Agent. The film has been directed by Abhishek Nama and has finally locked its release date. It is scheduled to hit the silver screen on December 29, 2023, a week after the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and Prabhas’ much-awaited film Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire. The film, written by Srikanth Vissa, unfolds a period story centred on a British spy agent known as Agent Devil.

The filmmakers shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “The British’s best-kept secret agent story, Devil The Movie, is about to be all yours on December 29th! Spytacular entertainment awaits you! (SIC).”

The plot of the film focuses on his mission to uncover a dark mystery while being led into a web of love, deceit and betrayal with the course of history lying on his shoulders. Apart from Kalyan Ram, the film also boasts a stellar star cast including Edward Sonnenblick, Samyuktha, Malvika Nair, Elnaaz Nourouzi and Mark Bennington.

Devil’s music has been scored by Harsgarvadhan Rameshwar who is currently receiving accolades for his work in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s recently released film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The DOP of the film is Soundar Rajan S and it has been edited by Taami Raju.

Devil’s new song, This Is Lady Rosy had recently dropped from the film featuring Kalyan Ram and Elnaaz Nourouzi. Raja Kumari has lent her voice to the dancing track. The cabaret will make you groove on its tunes.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was seen last year in a fantasy action film Bimbisara, written and directed by debutant Mallidi Vassishta. Besides Devil, he also has another project in the pipeline which is tentatively titled film NKR21 along with Saiee Manjrerkar, who has joined the cast. The film is directed by Pradeep Chikuluri.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

meloni2 800x420
চীনের বেল্ট অ্যান্ড রোড ইনিশিয়েটিভে আর থাকবে না ইতালি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
atoknews 1 800x420
কমিটিতে পদের আশায় চসিকের গাড়িতে আগুন
বাংলাদেশ
1702027195 photo
Everyone’s entitled to their opinions: David Warner to Mitchell Johnson | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
sd 21 2023 12 33bd460cbd49a8629246a1ff1971b205 16x9
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer Devil: The British Secret Agent To Release On This Date
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
image 284991 1634788681

কানাডায় সড়কে প্রাণ গেলো এক বাংলাদেশি শিক্ষার্থীর

 karan johar kriti sanon anupam kher 169298057416x9

Karan Johar Gets Trolled For Asking This Question From Kriti Sanon; Anupam Kher Upset For This Reason?

 1644244509 photo

Upbeat Indian men face France in FIH Pro League Hockey opener | Hockey News

 IMG 20231201 WA0006

টাঙ্গাইল ৬ (নাগরপুর-দেলদুয়ার) আসনে ভোটে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করতে ১৩ জন প্রার্থীর মনোনয়ন জমা

 Sirajganj map

সিরাজগঞ্জে ১১ থানায় বিএনপির ১৬৭৪ নেতাকর্মীর বিরুদ্ধে মামলা, গ্রেপ্তার ৭ – Corporate Sangbad

 mahatma gandhi speches

Godse Preached Hindutva That Spreads Violence & Hatred, Killed Gandhi, Preacher of Hinduism: Congress

 wm 21 february 1 800x416

একুশ বাঙালি জাতির জাগরণের নাম, অহংকারের প্রতীক

 wm krishimontri1

‘মার চেয়ে মাসীর দরদ বেশি’—মির্জা ফখরুলকে কৃষিমন্ত্রী

 1653061626 wm Deadbody 750x563 1

৭ তলা থেকে পড়ে এশিয়া প্যাসিফিকের শিক্ষার্থী নিহত

 wm Mirza Fakhrul at PressClub 10 04 2022

একটা ঘটনা ঘটাতে হবে: মির্জা ফখরুল