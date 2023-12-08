Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer Devil: The British Secret Agent To Release On This Date

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is gearing up for the release of his next film Devil: The British Secret Agent. The film has been directed by Abhishek Nama and has finally locked its release date. It is scheduled to hit the silver screen on December 29, 2023, a week after the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and Prabhas’ much-awaited film Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire. The film, written by Srikanth Vissa, unfolds a period story centred on a British spy agent known as Agent Devil.

The filmmakers shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “The British’s best-kept secret agent story, Devil The Movie, is about to be all yours on December 29th! Spytacular entertainment awaits you! (SIC).”

The plot of the film focuses on his mission to uncover a dark mystery while being led into a web of love, deceit and betrayal with the course of history lying on his shoulders. Apart from Kalyan Ram, the film also boasts a stellar star cast including Edward Sonnenblick, Samyuktha, Malvika Nair, Elnaaz Nourouzi and Mark Bennington.

Devil’s music has been scored by Harsgarvadhan Rameshwar who is currently receiving accolades for his work in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s recently released film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The DOP of the film is Soundar Rajan S and it has been edited by Taami Raju.

Devil’s new song, This Is Lady Rosy had recently dropped from the film featuring Kalyan Ram and Elnaaz Nourouzi. Raja Kumari has lent her voice to the dancing track. The cabaret will make you groove on its tunes.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was seen last year in a fantasy action film Bimbisara, written and directed by debutant Mallidi Vassishta. Besides Devil, he also has another project in the pipeline which is tentatively titled film NKR21 along with Saiee Manjrerkar, who has joined the cast. The film is directed by Pradeep Chikuluri.