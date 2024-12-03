Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Aliya Arrested In US For Killing Her Ex-Boyfriend; Mother Denies Charges

Last Updated: December 03, 2024, 00:28 IST

While Nargis Fakhri has not yet commented on the matter, her mother has spoken out in defense of Aliya.

Nargis Fakhri’s sister was arrested and denied bail in the Criminal Court.

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri’s sister, Aliya Fakhri, has been arrested in connection with the deaths of her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, and his friend, Anastasia Star Ettienne, in a fire in Queens, New York. Authorities allege that Aliya set fire to a two-storey garage, causing the victims to die from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. She has been denied bail and charged with their murders.

District Attorney Melinda Katz described the incident as a malicious act, stating, “This defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno.” She continued, “The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” according to a report from Daily News.

While Nargis Fakhri has not yet commented on the matter, her mother has spoken out in defense of Aliya. She expressed disbelief at the allegations, stating, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody,” as reported by multiple news outlets.

According to The Post, Edward Jacobs’ mother revealed that Jacobs and Aliya had ended their relationship a year before the tragic incident. Despite the breakup, Aliya reportedly continued to pursue him. The report also clarified that Jacobs and Ettienne were not in a romantic relationship but were simply friends.

One of the key pieces of testimony came from a witness at the crime scene who attempted to rescue Anastasia but was forced to jump over a barrier to escape the fire. The witness stated that Anastasia had gone back into the burning building to try and save Edward Jacobs. The witness also shared that Aliya and Edward had “an abusive relationship”, which is believed to have played a part in the fatal fire.

“…We had to jump over it to escape. Star jumped over with me, but then she went back in to save [Jacobs]. It was an abusive relationship. She had told everyone before that she was going to burn his house down, that she was going to kill him. We just laughed it off,” the witness revealed, as reported in various media outlets.

As for Nargis Fakhri herself, she gained fame with her impressive performance in Rockstar (2011) alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which earned her a lot of attention. She is currently busy shooting the final schedule of Housefull 5, where she shares the screen with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa.