সোমবার , ১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৭ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Navya Nanda Blushes At Rumoured-BF Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’s Screening; Watch

জানুয়ারি ১, ২০২৪ ১২:০১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 12 17t211349.019 2023 12 48da8d1985c56bc8385393a6b665578a


Last Updated: December 17, 2023, 21:15 IST

Navya Nanda arrives for Siddhant Chaturvedi's film screening

Navya Nanda arrives for Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film screening

Navya Nanda was recently spotted in town to cheer for her rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film touted to be a heartwarming watch is all set to release on December 26. Ahead of the film’s official release, the makers recently held a special screening of the film. Navya Naveli Nanda, who is rumoured to be dating Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted for the screening. The young star kid looked very pretty, as she stepped out of her car. When the shutterbugs captured, she blushed. A video of the same has gone viral now.

Navya has been rumoured to be dating Siddhant Chaturvedi for quite some time now. The whispers of their alleged romance began circulating when they started engaging in friendly banter on each other’s online posts. They fueled speculation by attending various social gatherings together. However, neither Siddhant Chaturvedi nor Navya Naveli Nanda has officially confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan promises to be a cinematic celebration of the unadulterated essence of friendship which has been helmed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film is a ‘coming-of-digital-age’ story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends- together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

Producers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti of Tiger Baby shared, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan holds a special place in our hearts. The process of writing and collaborating on this story with Arjun was exciting. It’s a coming-of-digital-age film that will hopefully resonate with the younger generations. We are committed to providing younger voices a platform to share original and fresh stories with audiences both locally and globally. ”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is all set to release on December 26, on Netflix.

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

