Navya Nanda Credits Privileged Background For Entrepreneurial Success At 21: ‘My Upbringing Has Shaped…’

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, embarked on an entrepreneurial journey in her early twenties by co-founding Aara Health and establishing the NGO Project Naveli. In a candid interview with ETimes, the 26-year-old reflected on how her privileged background influenced her career path. Navya started working in her father Nikhil Nanda’s business at the age of 21 and is now the host of her own vodcast, ‘What the Hell Navya,’ where she features her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

Acknowledging the role her upbringing played in shaping her, Navya shared, “My upbringing has shaped who I am, like it does for everyone. When we talk about being an entrepreneur at 21, I owe a lot of that to the privilege and where I come from. A lot of opportunities that I got are because of my privileged background, and I hope in my own way and through my hard work, I can create those opportunities for myself one day. I am very grateful for everything I have been given. I think I’ve more than I deserve at times, so for me, it is important to see how I can turn around those opportunities and resources I have available, and share those with others and maximise it.”

Despite her family’s fame, Navya humbly expressed, “I don’t consider myself a celebrity, I think I have a lot more to do and achieve in life before I can be given that tag. Even if you see the work that I do on my social media, I always try to keep it real, organic and be myself… One has to acknowledge it (privilege) and respect it. People often try to brush it under the carpet and shy away from it. I think it is important to recognise your privilege and know that there are certain things you have been given in your life, which allow you to do what you do, and I am very grateful for that.”

Navya, who is actor Abhishek Bachchan’s niece, witnessed her brother Agastya Nanda making his film debut last year with ‘The Archies.’ Her father, Nikhil Nanda, hails from a family of industrialists, with actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor being his maternal cousins through his mother Ritu Nanda.

Having completed her education at Fordham University in New York in 2020, Navya ventured into co-founding Aara Health the same year. Aara Health focuses on addressing stigmatized women’s health issues, such as menstruation, through its health-tech platform and product line.