Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya To ‘Sit and Discuss’ Issues, Court Asks Them To Part Ways Amicably

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently hitting the headlines for his much-public legal rift with his former wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The trouble in paradise started when Aaliya accused Nawazuddin of abuse and rape, even targeting him for misusing his power. Recently, it was reported that their children have been asked by the court to return to Dubai and continue with their studies. Now in a new interview, Aaliya opened up on her current situation and revealed that she is in Dubai too with her kids.

“The court ordered Nawaz to clear all our issues. It put a condition to him that he has to take care of everything in Dubai and the children shouldn’t face any problems. He worked on those court orders and that’s why I’ve come to Dubai with the kids,” she told E-Times.

Aaliya further shared that living in Dubai isn’t easy because one has to deal with several financial issues. “Living in Dubai isn’t easy as there are many financial issues amidst other things. But the court gave a very good decision that Nawaz has to fulfill all his duties and make sure we’re staying in a good condition. He has finally solved all those issues.”

“The court has also left the decision up to the kids – they can stay wherever they want to, in Dubai or India. But first, they should finish their studies in Dubai,” she added. Aaliya also revealed that the kids going to live in Dubai for three months and then decide where they want to settle down.

When asked about the current situation of her relationship with Nawaz, Aaliya shared, “I’ve applied for divorce but before that, it’s important to sit and discuss where we stand since that’s what the court has told us. They’ve asked us to settle things out of court. But Nawaz is travelling at the moment, once he’s back only then we will sit and resolve our issues and part ways amicably because that’s what the court has told us.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here