Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says All We Imagine As Light Was ‘Thrown Out Of Theatres’ In 4 Days | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 00:36 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls the treatment of independent films dangerous, revealing that Cannes-winning All We Imagine As Light was removed from theatres in four days.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui became a household name after his breakthrough roles in Kahaani (2012) and especially Anurag Kashyap’s epic Gangs of Wasseypur (2012).

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has spoken candidly about the challenges faced by independent films in India, calling the practice of sidelining them “dangerous” for the future of cinema. In a conversation with SCREEN, the actor argued that meaningful storytelling is increasingly being pushed out in favour of marketing-driven releases, a trend he believes undermines the essence of filmmaking.

Reflecting on how cinema consumption has evolved, Nawazuddin said, “One can only hope that time comes back. There are only a few films that have kept cinema alive.” Questioning the industry’s obsession with box-office metrics, he added, “To those who say films have to be commercially viable, that’s not necessary.”

Drawing an analogy to everyday experiences, Nawazuddin stressed that quality should be the defining factor for any creative product. “If I go to a restaurant whose food I love, whether they market it or not, I’ll still go there no matter how far it is because I have the taste. If the food is not good, no matter how much marketing you do, it won’t work. Cinema should not be dependent on marketing.”

His remarks come at a time when several critically acclaimed films have struggled to find adequate screen space in Indian theatres, often being replaced within days by larger commercial releases.

‘Thrown out of theatres after four days,’ says Nawazuddin

Citing a recent example, Nawazuddin spoke about Payal Kapadia’s internationally celebrated film All We Imagine As Light. The film, which brought global recognition to Indian cinema, had a brief and limited theatrical run in the country despite its international success.

“For instance, Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light (2024) was in the Competition section at Cannes Film Festival after a long time. It also won an award. We can’t imagine how many people around the world would’ve watched it. But once it released in India, it was thrown out of theatres after four days! The audience already knows about it, but at least it should get its fair place in the sun,” Nawazuddin said.

All We Imagine As Light scripted history in May last year by becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam in key roles and received widespread critical acclaim for its nuanced storytelling and visual language.

Nawazuddin’s comments have reignited conversations around the lack of sustained theatrical support for independent and arthouse cinema in India, even when such films earn global accolades.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh. The film also features Chitrangda Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Sanjeev Kapoor, and is currently streaming on Netflix.

First Published: December 25, 2025, 00:36 IST