Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi Breaks Records, Clocks 150 MN Viewing Minutes In A Week

India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and a multilingual storyteller proudly announces the staggering success of its latest action-packed thriller, ‘Haddi’. Since its gripping premiere on September 7th, 2023, ‘Haddi’ has broken records and left audiences and critics spellbound within a week. The movie has clocked 150 MN viewing minutes.

Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, this revenge drama, featuring the unparalleled talents of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap, has redefined storytelling, performances, and direction, delivering an electrifying experience from the very first frame. This groundbreaking film has received rave reviews for Nawaz’s transformative portrayal of a transgender character, making it a cinematic triumph.

The movie is set against the backdrop of modern ruins in NCR, Gurgaon, and Noida and takes audiences on a vindictive ride, delving into the life of Haddi, a transgender portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui who comes from Allahabad to Delhi to join a gang of transgenders and climbs up to the top of the criminal food chain to avenge his family who was wronged by a mighty powerful gangster turned politician played by Anurag Kashyap. Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, ‘Haddi’ presents a gritty and twisted revenge drama that skilfully exposes the intricate nexus of the criminal underbelly operating throughout the capital city.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “We are absolutely delighted with the overwhelming response that ‘Haddi’ has garnered on ZEE5. Haddi has a unique narrative which is brought to life with extraordinary and realistic performances by a set of very talented actors. This success reaffirms our commitment to bringing exceptional and diverse content to our viewers. At ZEE5, we are proud that we have been able to clock 150 MN viewing minutes in just a week. We look forward to continuing to deliver top-notch stories to our audience and pushing the envelope in the world of streaming.”

Spokesperson from Anandita studio said, “Haddi is an incredibly unique film that offers a one-of-akind viewing experience. The love and support it has received from both critics and viewers is truly heartwarming and fills us with immense joy. The making process of this film has been an exhilarating journey for us. Akshat and the entire cast of Haddi has truly delivered an outstanding performance, showcasing their immense talent and dedication. It is truly gratifying to witness the fruits of our labor come to life.”

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned, “I’ve always believed that an actor’s journey is about stepping into the shoes of diverse characters, and ‘Haddi’ allowed me to do just that. Portraying a transgender character was a different experience, and the praises it has received reaffirms that cinema has the power to challenge perceptions and touch hearts. I’m truly honored to have brought Haddi’s journey to life, and I hope that the film continues to inspire conversations about acceptance and the beauty of diversity.”

Anurag Kashyap said, “Collaborating with Nawaz on this project was an absolute thrill, an experience I’ll cherish for a lifetime. I’m proud to be a part of the film that pushes boundaries and challenges the status quo in the industry, and I’m overjoyed to witness the love and appreciation it’s receiving. It’s a reminder that stories that challenge conventions have the power to make a lasting impact.””

Director Akshat Ajay Sharma said, “Haddi will aways be close to my heart not just because it’s my debut film as a director but also because the soul of the film is extremely close to my heart. Our attempt was to portray the culture & members of this community with utmost honesty, as the kinner community is often seen as an outcast by society. And I must say making this film was exhilarating. I’m truly humbled by the overwhelming and resounding appreciation & love the film has received. I dedicate it to my team & my cast. Exceptional talents like Nawaz bhai, Anurag, Ila ji, and the entire cast have truly shined through, and I firmly believe that their unwavering commitment and remarkable performances have propelled this film to the success it has garnered. Thank you to everyone – especially to god’s special beings who were a part of this film.”