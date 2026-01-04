Nayak 2 Confirmed: Anil Kapoor Will Also Act In Film Besides Producing It, Says Co-Producer Deepak Mukut | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 04, 2026, 21:57 IST

Anil Kapoor will act in Nayak 2 besides producing it, confirms co-producer Deepak Mukut. The sequel to the 2001 political drama is in the works after nearly 25 years.

Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Amrish Puri-starrer Nayak: The Real Hero, released in 2001, and went on to become a cult political drama. Now, nearly 25 years later, reports of Anil Kapoor acquiring the film’s rights surfaced on the Internet and sparked strong buzz about a potential sequel. Producer Deepak Mukut, who held the copyright of the film so far, has now confirmed that the sequel, Nayak 2, is in the works. He revealed that he and Anil Kapoor are going to produce Nayak 2 together. Meanwhile, he also shared that the veteran actor will also act in the film besides producing it.

Nayak was originally produced by AS Rathnam, and the rights to the film were later held by producer Deepak Mukut. When asked whether Anil Kapoor had bought the rights from him, Deepak Mukut told Hindustan Times, “He and I are making the film together. It is too early to say anything about it since several discussions are going on.” He then confirmed, “Yes, the sequel is in works and we are producing the film together.” While he did not share details about the production schedule and casting, he did confirm that Anil Kapoor will act in the sequel. “Of course, he will!” he said.

Meanwhile, Deepak Mukut told Bombay Times, “I won’t be able to talk much but I can only say that we are doing it together. We are fine with all the rumours, but we are doing it together. It is under process. We will announce it shortly.” He also added, “It is a legacy project. It’s been almost 25 years. Every film has its own destiny. When the time comes, it happens. And we realised it is a good time to do it now. We had an understanding and we are doing it together, beyond that I won’t be able to speak.” He also said that the film will only go on floors once the script is locked and everything is fixed.

About Nayak

Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Amrish Puri’s political film Nayak: The Real Hero was released on September 7, 2001. The film, directed by S. Shankar, was a remake of his 1999 Tamil film Mudhalvan.

Nayak: The Real Hero told the story of Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, a common man who confronts a corrupt Chief Minister, Balraj Chauhan, played memorably by Amrish Puri. When challenged, the CM offers Shivaji the chance to run the state for 24 hours—an experiment that triggers chaos, reform, and sharp political commentary.

