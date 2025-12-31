Nayanthara Stuns In First Look As Ganga From Yash Starrer Toxic, Poster Out | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 11:26 IST

Earlier, Yash, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi’s first looks were also shared.

Nayanthara Stuns In First Look As Ganga From Yash Starrer Toxic, Poster Out

The makers of Yash starrer Toxic have unveiled the first look of Nayanthara as Ganga, and the poster has already taken social media by storm. The actress makes a solid impression with her intense presence, leaving fans excited. In the poster, Nayanthara is seen in a powerful avatar. Earlier, Yash, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi’s first looks were also shared.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nayanthara shared the poster in which she is looking stunning in an all-black outfit with a gun in her hands. Looks like her character Ganga, is fierce and will also be showing some action scenes. Fans also reacted. One of the fans wrote, “Lady Superstar Nayanthara As Ganga Couldn’t get any bigger and better.” Another wrote, “Waiting for boss.”

Take a look here:

Huma Qureshi’s Poster Out

Huma Qureshi, who has been ruling hearts with her portrayal of Badi Didi in Delhi Crime, is all set to ace the role of Elizabeth in Yash and Kiara Advani-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The makers recently unveiled the poster of Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth. The poster presents Qureshi like a goth queen, a dark angel draped in black, standing amidst a cemetery backdrop beside a classic automobile.

Kiara Advani’s First Look Poster As Nadia From Yash’s Toxic

The makers have now officially unveiled the first look of Kiara Advani as Nadia. While dropping the poster, the makers wrote, “Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in A Toxic Fairytale for Grown-Ups.” The first look at Nadia captures Kiara Advani in a moment of striking complexity. While the poster initially places her in a glamorous spotlight against a vibrant circus backdrop, a closer inspection reveals a character defined by profound emotional layers. Beneath the spectacle lies a sense of grief and melancholy, signaling a shift toward a performance-driven narrative. This complex depiction hints that Nadia is far more than a conventional role, suggesting a transformative turn that could be a career-defining milestone for the actress.

About Toxic

Toxic will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026, a date that now sets up a high-voltage box-office clash between Yash and Ranveer Singh, whose action drama Dhurandhar 2 is slated for the same day. The movie was first announced in December 2023 under the working title Yash 19, marking the actor’s 19th film as a lead. The official title was unveiled shortly after. Production began in August the following year in Bengaluru, with Rajeev Ravi handling cinematography.

