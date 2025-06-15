Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৫ জুন ২০২৫ | ১লা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Neena Gupta Was Asked To Return To Her Van During Metro… In Dino Shoot | Here’s Why

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৫, ২০২৫ ১:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Neena Gupta Was Asked To Return To Her Van During Metro… In Dino Shoot | Here's Why


Neena Gupta shares her experience working with Anurag Basu in Metro… In Dino, praising his unpredictable directing style. The film releases on July 4, 2025.

Neena Gupta will be seen in Metro... In Dino.

Neena Gupta will be seen in Metro… In Dino.

Neena Gupta is all set to be seen in Metro… In Dino, her first collaboration with director Anurag Basu. Sharing her experience of working with the maverick filmmaker, Neena recalled an amusing moment from set when she was all ready for her shot… only to be sent back to her van!

In a chat with IANS ahead of the film’s release, Neena spoke about how unpredictable, in the best way, Anurag Basu can be when he’s in his creative zone. “Once we came on the set for shoot as the production team called us on the set. We were told to go back in the van, and that it will take some time. So I saw Dada in the hall where the shoot was going on. He went in a corner. And he sat there somewhere. So I asked, ‘What happened to Dada?’ The assistant said, ‘He wants to think’ So suddenly he wanted to think about something (laughs),” she recalled.

Neena also shared how Basu doesn’t stick rigidly to the script and loves to play with scenes on the go. That spontaneity, she said, makes the process even more exciting.

“So, while we were given the lines and we remembered them and then we were saying and one or two takes were done, suddenly he would say, ‘Neena, do it differently. How about you do it this way or that way?’. And I was like, ‘Oh man, this is a very good idea, why didn’t I think of this?’,” she said, laughing.

She added, “I had a lot of dreams come true when he called me for the film. I said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything, I don’t want to do anything, I’ll just work with you’, it’s like that. So, it’s great fun working with him also.”

Metro… In Dino is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film is scheduled for release on July 4, 2025.

(With inputs from IANS)

