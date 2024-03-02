Neeti Mohan Says ‘The World Is Here’ As She Reaches Jamnagar With Udit Narayan, Sukhvinder Singh | Watch

Singer Neeti Mohan has also reached Jamnagar in Gujarat to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. On Saturday morning, the singer was snapped by the paparazzi at the Jamnagar airport when she was also accompanied by Udit Narayan, Sukhvinder Singh, Monali Thakur and Pritam. They posed for photographs at the entrance of the venue when Neeti also spoke to the paparazzi and expressed excitement for the mega bash.

“Just landed in Jamnagar. I am very excited to be here because I feel the wedding festivities have started and the world is here. I am performing here with Pritam Da tomorrow. Looking forward to it,” Neeti said.

Top Indian musicians including Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh are also expected to reach Jamnagar soon. They will be setting the stage on fire with their performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash is a star-studded affair which is being attended by several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Rani Mukerji, and Manish Malhotra are also in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding bash. Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also attending the celebrations. Alia Bhatt is also attending the mega bash with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

On Friday, Rihanna performed for the first time in India as she graced Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash. Day 1 was called An Evening in Everland, with the dress code listed as “elegant cocktail”. Now, day 2 will host A Walk on the Wildside with “jungle fever” the suggested dress code. The final day will also comprise two events. The first one, Tusker Trails, suggests “casual chic” dressing, as guests are expected to further explore the green ambience of Jamnagar. The final party, Hastakshar, calls for an elegant evening with heritage Indian wear.