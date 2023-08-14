Neetu Kapoor Is A Fan Favourite And We Have Proof

Keywords:Tags: Neetu Kapoor, Letters To Mr Khanna, Bollywood, News18 Discover

The weekend kept the paparazzi on their toes as they spotted Bollywood celebrities in different parts of the city. While some were engrossed in their professional commitments, others were out attending to personal duties. Among those who drew the paparazzi’s attention was Neetu Kapoor. Reports suggest that she was seen inspecting the progress of construction work at her new house in Bandra. Often, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor are seen visiting their new house to check progress. After her assessment, Neetu Kapoor made her way to her vehicle.

A video circulating on the internet captures Neetu Kapoor striking poses for the shutterbugs. For this outing, the veteran actress chose to wear a stylish black top paired with brown paper bag trousers. She completed her ensemble with a matching bag. Neetu Kapoor even obliged fans with pictures. Just before getting into her vehicle, she thanked and waved at the paparazzi. In case you missed the video, check it out here:

To note, the lavish Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill, which is under construction for more than three years now, is almost ready, as per the reports. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to move into their new home with Neetu Kapoor.

Work-wise, Neetu Kapoor made a comeback to the silver screen after some time with the 2022 film JugJugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie boasted a star-studded ensemble, including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. The film resonated well with fans and garnered positive reception. Neetu Kapoor’s portrayal, where she essayed the role of Varun Dhawan’s mother and Anil Kapoor’s wife, earned her applause.

Next up, Neetu Kapoor is set to appear in the upcoming film Letters To Mr Khanna. Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film has completed filming and is currently undergoing post-production stages.

In this project, Neetu Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother, and Shraddha Srinath. While most details remain under wraps, the storyline is believed to beautifully capture the relationship between a mother and her son.