Neetu Kapoor Shares A BTS Photo With Son Ranbir Kapoor On Sets, Calls It The ‘Real Animal Park’

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Animal. The actor has been receiving praises from fans and critics alike. Recently Ranbir’s mom also showered praises for him. As she shot for something exciting with her son, she shared a BTS photo from the set and wrote, “The real Animal park ..Come see us soon..#bts on set ❤️.”

In the photo, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor donned their brightest smiles. While Ranbir looked dapper in a brown shirt, while Neetu looked elegant in a grey top.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film marks their first collaboration together. Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri also play key roles in the film. The film revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Animal an ‘A’ certificate. The film’s run time is 3 hours and 35 minutes. However, despite everything, the film broke several records and has minted over 200 crores at the box office.

Animal has sparked a debate online. While a section of the audience have enjoyed it, many have also called it out for ‘glorifying toxic misogyny and toxic masculinity.’ Director Anurag Kashyap weighed in on the debate in a chat with News18 Showsha. He said, “I’m yet to watch Animal. But I’m aware of the conversations happening online. Nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should and shouldn’t make. People in this country get easily offended with films. They get offended with my films too. But I expect educated people to not get offended at the drop of a hat,” he said.

“This discussion happened during Kabir Singh too. Filmmakers have the right to make any film they want to and represent what they want to. We can criticise, argue and disagree with them. Films either provoke or evoke. I’ve no problem with filmmakers that make provocative cinema,” he added.

For the unversed, Animal revolves around a man and his toxic relationship with his father. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film shows Vijay (played by Ranbir) as an anti-hero who would go to any lengths to protect his father, including gun down 200 people with machine gun. However, despite his efforts, he struggles to get a seal of approval from his emotionally unavailable father (played by Anil Kapoor). His unhealthy relationship with his father impacts his relationship with his wife (played by Rashmika Mandanna).