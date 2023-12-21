 Buy cheap website traffic
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৬ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Neha Dhupia To Make Her International Debut In Ali El Arabi’s Blue 52

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২১, ২০২৩ ৩:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 7 2023 12 72b02af3a0974033d5e4f76faaa88603


Neha Dhupia starrer Blue 52 is shot in Kochi and Qatar.

Neha Dhupia starrer Blue 52 is shot in Kochi and Qatar.

Neha Dhupia is gearing up to impress global audiences with her debut international project, Blue 52, directed by popular Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.

After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt made their mark in Hollywood, Neha Dhupia is finally gearing up to impress global audiences with her debut international project, Blue 52. Directed by popular Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, the movie is set to explore the fresh side of the Singh is King star, as her character is filled with intense emotions. Ali, who not only is directing but also producing the film, has a track record of making award-winning films. His earlier documentary Captains of Za’atari, garnered positive reactions at prestigious festivals like Hot Docs and El Gouna and now, he is set to create his magic once again with Blue 52. The movie is shot across various Indian cities including Kochi.

Talking about Blue 52, Neha Dhupia said, “Embarking on the journey of Blue 52 has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. It’s a transformative experience that I believe will leave a lasting impact and I’m glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first.”

While the director Ali El Arabi mentioned, “Creating Blue 52 was a labour of love, blending the cinematic languages of Egypt, America and India. Neha brought an unparalleled dedication to her role, infusing the character with a nuanced emotional depth. The picturesque locales of Kochi and the vibrant energy of Qatar served as the perfect canvas for our storytelling. This film is a testament to the collaborative spirit of international cinema, and I am excited for audiences to experience the richness we’ve crafted together.”

Blue 52 narrates the tale of a boy, Ashish, who, at the tender age of 9, is separated from his father following the loss of his elder brother. Stranded on an island along the picturesque backwaters of Kochi, Ashish matures to 22 but retains the innocence of a child at heart. His knowledge is confined to his idol, Messi, and the life lessons imparted by his mother, who diligently prepares him for a life beyond their secluded island. Fueled by determination and his mother’s unwavering support, Ashish decides to embark on a journey when an extraordinary opportunity unexpectedly knocks on his door. This opportunity, almost surreal, presents him with the chance to meet Messi at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Venturing into the world on his own for the first time, Ashish not only encounters the thrill of meeting his idol but also discovers his true passions along the way.

Apart from her international film, Neha Dhupia is set to appear in Anand Tiwari’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, sharing the screen with talented actors like Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. The actress is also set to mark her OTT debut, starring in a project centred on mental health concerns.

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Minhajul Islam Rafi 800x420
থানায় নিয়ে ‘মানসিক নির্যাতন’, বাসায় ফিরে আত্মহত্যা
বাংলাদেশ
1703152820 photo
BBL: Tom Curran faces four-match ban in BBL following altercation with umpire | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 7 2023 12 72b02af3a0974033d5e4f76faaa88603 16x9
Neha Dhupia To Make Her International Debut In Ali El Arabi’s Blue 52
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231221 WA0001
নাগরপুরে কর্মস্থলে যত্রতত্র অনুপস্থিত সমবায় কর্মকর্তা, ইউএনও কর্তৃক কারণ দর্শানোর নোটিশ প্রেরণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTG Child Kamal Dead Body Recovered 09 12 2021 1

চশমা খালে নিখোঁজ কামালের লাশ ভেসে উঠল মির্জা খালে

 1632720341 photo

IPL 2021: All playoff possibilities for the 8 teams in 10 points | Cricket News

 WhatsApp Image 2021 08 24 at 5.54.03 AM

ভিয়েনায় ভয়াল একুশে আগস্ট স্মরণে আলোচনা সভা

 wm JaPa Chairman News Photo 23 02 2022

দেশের মানুষকে নির্বাচনমুখী করতে হবে: জি এম কাদের

 wm UK

যুক্তরাজ্যে বন্দুক হামলায় ৬ প্রাণহানি

 saif power

সাইফ পাওয়ারটেকের মূল্য সংবেদনশীল তথ্য নেই – Corporate Sangbad

 received 805206146798788

পোরশা সরকারী ক‌লে‌জে ষ্টাফ ও একা‌ডে‌মিক কাউ‌ন্সিল গ‌ঠিত

 wm himarsus 800x416

ইউক্রেনে আরও অস্ত্র পাঠাচ্ছে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

 karishma tanna and varun bangera

Bride-to-be Sits on Fiance’s Lap, Shares Kiss in Mushy Video

 kartik aaryan 2

Kartik Aaryan Says He Wants To Play Spider-Man in MCU; Reveals His Profit Sharing Ratio In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2