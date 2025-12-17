Neha Kakkar Gets Trolled For New Song Candy Shop; Fans Call It ‘Cringe K-Pop Copy’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 18, 2025, 01:00 IST

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar’s new single Candy Shop sparks debate on social media.

Singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar are facing a wave of online backlash following the release of their new single, Candy Shop. Intended as a high-energy, playful track, the song has instead attracted criticism for its lyrics, choreography, and an attempt to mimic K-pop aesthetics.

Shortly after the song’s release, snippets of the music video went viral, sparking strong reactions across social media. Many viewers described the dancing routines as forced and indecent, while others found the lyrics lacking substance. Some accused the duo of trying too hard to emulate K-pop styling without capturing the finesse that characterises the genre.

A user commented, “When you start getting irrelevant, you resort to forced hooks, cringe lyrics, and shock-value performances.” Another review added, “The styling and vibe feel like a poor attempt at K-pop aesthetics—cute and bold on paper, but executed embarrassingly and vulgar.” The song’s lyrics, penned by Tony Kakkar, and its production have come under particular scrutiny, fueling discussions about its creative direction.

Netizens Criticise Lyrics and Messaging

The controversy extends beyond artistic choices, with some viewers questioning the message Candy Shop sends to young audiences. One user wrote, “When your daughter has the potential to become another Sushma Swaraj ji, Nirmala Sitaraman ji… Don’t ‘Allow’, ‘Motivate’, or ‘Encourage’ her to become like Neha Kakkar.” Another added, “Sony TV should be answerable as to why Neha Kakkar was imposed as a judge on Indian Idol for so many years! A judge should be a role model for young talent, and Neha Kakkar’s approach is deplorable.”

This is not the first time Neha Kakkar has faced criticism for her music. Despite her long list of chartbusters and a successful career in playback singing, she has frequently been the subject of online abuse, particularly for songs perceived as overly commercial or formulaic.

Supporters and Critics Clash Online

As of now, Neha Kakkar has not publicly addressed the backlash surrounding Candy Shop. While critics continue to call out the song’s lyrics and visuals, many fans have defended her, praising her experimental approach and energetic performance. The polarizing reception highlights the divide between Neha’s loyal fanbase and detractors who question her creative choices.

