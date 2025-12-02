মঙ্গলবার, ০২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:০৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে লিগ্যাল এইড দরিদ্র মানুষের জন্য ন্যায়ের নতুন ঠিকানা Naga Chaitanya Drops Post After Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding; Ranveer Singh Reacts To Kantara Mimicry Row | Bollywood News IND vs SA: Will rain disrupt India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in Raipur? | Cricket News খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় চাঁপাইনবাবগঞ্জ বিএনপির দোয়া মাহফিল Neha Sharma Questioned By ED In Online Betting Money-Laundering Probe | Bollywood News বিদায় নিলেন পুলিশ কমিশনার আবু সুফিয়ান নাগরপুরে কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বোরো বীজ ও সার বিতরণ পুলিশের গ্রেফতারী অভিযান’টের পেয়ে পালিয়েও অতঃপর গ্রেফতার!শেষ রক্ষা পেল’না আওয়ামী লীগ নেত্রী! বেগম খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি ও সুস্থতা কামনায় কুবিতে ছাত্রদলের দোয়া মাহফিল  ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Neha Sharma Questioned By ED In Online Betting Money-Laundering Probe | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৮ সময় দেখুন
Neha Sharma Questioned By ED In Online Betting Money-Laundering Probe | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

ED questioned Neha Sharma, daughter of Ajit Sharma, over suspected money laundering linked to an online betting app, joining other celebrities like Sonu Sood and Vijay Deverakonda.

font
ED questions actor Neha Sharma in online betting app case.

ED questions actor Neha Sharma in online betting app case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned actor Neha Sharma on Tuesday as part of its ongoing investigation into suspected money laundering involving an online betting application. The agency had issued a summons to the actor, who is also the daughter of Congress leader Ajit Sharma, seeking details about her association with the platform.

According to officials cited by PTI, Sharma’s statement is being recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Investigators are examining her involvement through promotional activities connected to the app. The actor has not commented publicly on the development so far.

Sharma, known for roles in films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), Solo (2017) and Tanhaji (2020), has also worked in the digital space with the series Illegal. She has featured in short films including Kriti and Vikalp, playing the central characters in both.

Her appearance comes amid a wider scrutiny of celebrities linked to the betting platform. Over the past months, the ED has questioned several public figures — among them Sonu Sood, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Urvashi Rautela, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Rana Daggubati.

Actor Prakash Raj was summoned in July and later addressed the media about the inquiry. “As a citizen of this country, the officers had called on the money laundering of the betting apps, and I have come. It was something that I did in 2016, and later, on moral grounds, I did not pursue it. I gave them information that I have not received any money because I did not want to take money from that. They have taken all the details and we finished the enquiry, and that’s it.”

In August, Vijay Deverakonda was also questioned. After his appearance, he clarified his role in the matter, saying, “I was summoned because my name came up in connection with a betting app case. In India, there are two different categories – betting apps and gaming apps. I clearly explained that I promoted a gaming app called A23. There is no connection between betting apps and gaming apps. Gaming apps are legal in several states. They are registered, have GST, taxes, and necessary approvals.”

He further said, “I submitted all my bank transaction details to the ED. The A23 app I promoted is not even accessible in Telangana. I have only promoted a legal gaming app. I also shared the details of the agreement I had with the concerned company with the ED.”

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.
First Published:

December 02, 2025, 20:55 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে লিগ্যাল এইড দরিদ্র মানুষের জন্য ন্যায়ের নতুন ঠিকানা

ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে লিগ্যাল এইড দরিদ্র মানুষের জন্য ন্যায়ের নতুন ঠিকানা

Naga Chaitanya Drops Post After Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding; Ranveer Singh Reacts To Kantara Mimicry Row | Bollywood News

Naga Chaitanya Drops Post After Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding; Ranveer Singh Reacts To Kantara Mimicry Row | Bollywood News

খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় চাঁপাইনবাবগঞ্জ বিএনপির দোয়া মাহফিল

খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় চাঁপাইনবাবগঞ্জ বিএনপির দোয়া মাহফিল

বিদায় নিলেন পুলিশ কমিশনার আবু সুফিয়ান

বিদায় নিলেন পুলিশ কমিশনার আবু সুফিয়ান

নাগরপুরে কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বোরো বীজ ও সার বিতরণ

নাগরপুরে কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বোরো বীজ ও সার বিতরণ

পুলিশের গ্রেফতারী অভিযান’টের পেয়ে পালিয়েও অতঃপর গ্রেফতার!শেষ রক্ষা পেল’না আওয়ামী লীগ নেত্রী!

পুলিশের গ্রেফতারী অভিযান’টের পেয়ে পালিয়েও অতঃপর গ্রেফতার!শেষ রক্ষা পেল’না আওয়ামী লীগ নেত্রী!

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST