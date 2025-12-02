Neha Sharma Questioned By ED In Online Betting Money-Laundering Probe | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 02, 2025, 20:55 IST

ED questioned Neha Sharma, daughter of Ajit Sharma, over suspected money laundering linked to an online betting app, joining other celebrities like Sonu Sood and Vijay Deverakonda.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned actor Neha Sharma on Tuesday as part of its ongoing investigation into suspected money laundering involving an online betting application. The agency had issued a summons to the actor, who is also the daughter of Congress leader Ajit Sharma, seeking details about her association with the platform.

According to officials cited by PTI, Sharma’s statement is being recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Investigators are examining her involvement through promotional activities connected to the app. The actor has not commented publicly on the development so far.

Sharma, known for roles in films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), Solo (2017) and Tanhaji (2020), has also worked in the digital space with the series Illegal. She has featured in short films including Kriti and Vikalp, playing the central characters in both.

Her appearance comes amid a wider scrutiny of celebrities linked to the betting platform. Over the past months, the ED has questioned several public figures — among them Sonu Sood, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Urvashi Rautela, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Rana Daggubati.

Actor Prakash Raj was summoned in July and later addressed the media about the inquiry. “As a citizen of this country, the officers had called on the money laundering of the betting apps, and I have come. It was something that I did in 2016, and later, on moral grounds, I did not pursue it. I gave them information that I have not received any money because I did not want to take money from that. They have taken all the details and we finished the enquiry, and that’s it.”

In August, Vijay Deverakonda was also questioned. After his appearance, he clarified his role in the matter, saying, “I was summoned because my name came up in connection with a betting app case. In India, there are two different categories – betting apps and gaming apps. I clearly explained that I promoted a gaming app called A23. There is no connection between betting apps and gaming apps. Gaming apps are legal in several states. They are registered, have GST, taxes, and necessary approvals.”

He further said, “I submitted all my bank transaction details to the ED. The A23 app I promoted is not even accessible in Telangana. I have only promoted a legal gaming app. I also shared the details of the agreement I had with the concerned company with the ED.”

