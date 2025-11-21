শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
PM Modi Sends Wishes To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Ahead Of Their Wedding: 'May Both These Teams Win' | Bollywood News Gautam Gambhir under fire: 'Were we wasting time with Karun Nair or Sai Sudharsan?' – Ex-India cricketer questions | Cricket News Divya Khossla Confronts Mukesh Bhatt On Call After 'Publicity' Comment: 'Kya Bola Mere Against?' | Bollywood News Zimbabwe crush Sri Lanka by 67 runs as Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans lead historic T20I win | Cricket News Neha Sharma Turns 38: Her Fitness, Diet, Beauty Secrets And Most Glam Looks Revealed | Movies News 'Not even allowed to fail': Former cricketer questions Sarfaraz Khan's omission from Indian Test team | Cricket News IND vs SA: 'Skip the IPL' – Former India cricketer advises Shubman Gill to take a break | Cricket News Owner of IPL franchise, which never won trophy, says 'we don't need the auction' | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে তারেক রহমানের ৩১ দফা বাস্তবায়নে কৃষক দলের লিফলেট বিতরণ কৃষকদের উৎপাদিত পণ্যের ন্যায্য মূল্যের ব্যবস্থা করা হবে বাচ্চু মোল্লা
Neha Sharma Turns 38: Her Fitness, Diet, Beauty Secrets And Most Glam Looks Revealed | Movies News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Neha Sharma Turns 38: Her Fitness, Diet, Beauty Secrets And Most Glam Looks Revealed | Movies News


Neha Sharma’s dedication to her workout routine and unmatched fitness enthusiasm have inspired many fans and aspiring actors. 

Neha Sharma turns 38 with grace and confidence. (Image: nehasharmaofficial/Instagram)

Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Indian actress Neha Sharma, who has appeared in films across genres such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum and Tanhaji, turns 38 today. Beyond her acting skills, she is known for her passion for beauty and fitness.

Her dedication to her workout routine and unmatched fitness enthusiasm have inspired many fans and aspiring actors. She enjoys nearly 20 million followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares her insights on fitness, beauty, and of course, her glamorous pictures.

As the ever-charming actress rings in her 38th birthday with grace and confidence, let’s decode her fitness and beauty secrets.

Neha Sharma’s Fitness Routine

Neha Sharma’s fitness journey began when she was just 16 years old. She was inspired by her mother, who was a fitness enthusiast herself. One thing that takes her fitness game to the next level is her dedication and consistency. She is often spotted outside the gym and calls it her “happy place.”

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, the actress shed light on her workout regime, saying, “It is a mix of weight training and Pilates. Weight training twice a week, Pilates every alternate day and functional once a week. I try and run for at least 15 minutes daily or jump rope.” Not to forget, the actress’ athleisure wear prove gym outfits can be stylish too.

Besides strength training and pilates, Neha Sharma regularly practices meditation and different yoga poses.

Maintaining a workout routine doesn’t really mean doing rigorous exercise all over the week. Sometimes Neha swaps it with dance, ensuring both fitness and fun at the same time. Sh is trained classical dancer and took lessons in  street hip hop, Latin dancing-salsa, merengue, jive and jazz at Pineapple studios in London.

Neha Sharma’s Diet Secrets

Besides physical exercises, she swears by a proper diet. In the same interview with ETimes, she shared that her breakfast typically consists of a mixed fruit bowl, eggs or oats, along with a glass of orange juice.

If she craves something sweet in the morning, she opts for blueberry pancakes with maple syrup. For lunch, she includes a small portion of green vegetables, protein, and either brown rice or roti.

In the evening, she enjoys a cup of green tea with a light sandwich, followed by an early dinner of carrot and pumpkin soup or chicken clear soup.

Neha Sharma’s Beauty Secret

  1. To maintain her radiant glow, Neha believes in dedicating a little time each day to skincare.
  2. Her routine is simple: cleansing, toning, and moisturising, while ensuring every trace of makeup is removed.
  3. She also emphasises the importance of staying hydrated and following a healthy sleep schedule.

Neha Sharma’s Top Glamorous Moments

She turned up the heats in this deep chocolate-brown draped satin gown. The outfit features cut-out detailing at the waist and high slit, which added just the right amount of drama.

Neha Sharma exuded bold yet regal charm in this red-velvet lehenga, featuring heavy embroidery and a deep plunging neckline.

She looked dreamy in this elegant white lehenga that has intricate embroidery and mirror work.

She served major glam in this fiery red draped gown. The bold outfit features a halter neckline with gold chain details and a high thigh slit.

We wish Neha Sharma a very happy birthday.

November 21, 2025, 07:25 IST

Neha Sharma Turns 38: Her Fitness, Diet, Beauty Secrets And Most Glam Looks Revealed
