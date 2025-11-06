বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৪১ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Officially File For Divorce 4 Years After Wedding? | Exclusive | Television News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met for the first time while working on the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and instantly fell in love with one another.

For a long time now, rumours of television actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s separation have been making headlines. While the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the reports, News18 Showsha has now exclusively learnt that they have officially filed for divorce.

“Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for a long time now. They have now officially filed for divorce and formalities are likely to begin soon. We are not sure how the problem between the two started but it is confirmed that they are now heading ways,” an insider close to the couple told us.

However, when we reached out to Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, they remained unavailable for a comment.

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma’s Love Story

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met for the first time while working on the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and instantly fell in love with one another. In the show, they play the roles of Virat Chavan and Pakhi, respectively. They tied the knot in 2021 and later also participated together in Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17.

However, Neil and Aishwarya have not made a joint public appearance for a long time now. They have not even shared photos together since Holi this year. While Aishwarya often shares videos and photos of herself online, Neil has been quite inactive with his last Instagram post dated September 16, 2025 – which was also a paid collaboration. Neil was also nowhere to be seen in Aishwarya’s Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali celebrations.

When Aishwarya Asked Everyone Not To Spread Negativity

In June this year, Aishwarya Sharma issued a statement and urged everyone not to use her name to spread negativity or false reports. “I have been silent for a long time. Not because I am weak but because I have been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I have never said, build narratives I have never endorsed and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

“Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements or recordings. If you have any real proof, any message audio or video of me saying these things, show it. Stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission. Please remember just because someone is quiet doesn’t mean they have nothing to say; it means they are choosing dignity over noise,” the actress added.

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing …Read More

First Published:

November 06, 2025, 13:35 IST

