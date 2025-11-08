শনিবার, ০৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:২০ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Neil Nitin Mukesh Flexes His Biceps, Triceps And Deltoids With A Warning: ‘Freshly Pumped’ | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Sudhanshu Pandey, Ashmit Patel and others show love for Neil Nitin Mukesh’s latest glimpses from the workout.

Neil Nitin Mukesh won fans’ hearts with his muscular physique.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Neil Nitin Mukesh is basking in the glory of his recently released movie, Ek Chatur Naar, co-starring Divya Khossla in the lead. The dark comedy film, directed by Umesh Shukla, launched on Netflix on November 7, leaving their fans berserk. Amid this, the actor can be seen showing off his muscular physique after a workout.

On Instagram, Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is known for regularly sharing updates from his fitness journey, dropped a series of pictures and videos flexing his pumped-up muscles. Dressed in a teal blue T-shirt teamed with casual shorts, he was seen contracting his muscles to highlight his latest achievement. The handsome hunk completed his look with a sports watch, a grey hairband, and a pair of comfy sneakers. Also, carried a towel to meet his training requirements.

Social Media’s Reaction To Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Workout Glimpses

Alongside his stunning snaps, the caption reads “Warning: freshly pumped, handle with care!!! Photographed by the sculptor himself: Rohit Yezerkar.” He adds, “P.S.: I’m terrible at flexing and taking videos.”

Reacting to the photos, Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey dropped three fire emojis in the comment section. Saanwariya – Khatu Shyam Ji Ki Amar Gatha star Ashmit Patel wrote, “Dang son. Need a licence for those guns,” leaving Mukesh in splits as the latter posted a tear rolling out from the eyes emoji and a red heart emoji.

Showering the love with immense appreciation, one of his fans mentioned, “Most hardworking Hero.” Another person stated, “Flex mode.” “Oh ohhh Wahh. Fitness Freak amazing,” read yet another comment. A person added, “Handsome beyond limits — too dashing to handle @neilnitinmukesh sir.” Someone even praised him for his work on “Biceps, Triceps and Deltoids.”

When Neil Nitin Mukesh Talked About His Fitness Regime

Mukesh has been on a specific diet and workout regimen for a long time. It includes a gluten-free diet and strict fitness training to prepare for various film roles. The actor has spoken about it in several candid interviews.

Previously, he opened up about incorporating weight training and cardio alongside a balanced diet focused on lean protein, such as fish and eggs. “I wake up early in the morning, meditate for about half an hour, and go for a walk. Then, 30 mins after every meal, I walk for about 20 minutes. In the evening, I work out for about an hour, which comprises weight training with some cardiovascular exercises. I prefer working out on one body part a day,” he said to the Free Press Journal.

The actor shared, “The foods I avoid are processed foods, gluten products, fast foods (except French fries, which are my occasional indulgence), desserts, and alcohol. I have been off desserts and alcohol for the last two years.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Recent Work

The actor recently appeared in Ek Chatur Naar, which was released in the theatres on September 12. The movie stars Divya Khosla Kumar as Mamta Mishra, Neil Nitin Mukesh as Abhishek Verma, Heli Daruwala as Secretary Tina, Rose Sardana as Anjali, Chhaya Kadam as Radha, Sushant Singh as DCP Pratap Scindia, Zakir Hussain as Qureshi, and Rahul Mittra as Dindayal Thakur.

November 08, 2025, 15:16 IST

