Neither Sunny-Bobby Nor Esha-Ahana, Dharmendra Gifted Ancestral Property Worth Crores To Nephews | Bollywood News

In a week when the film industry is still coming to terms with the loss of one of its most enduring icons, fresh conversations continue to swirl far beyond the soundstages of Mumbai. Dharmendra, the beloved star whose charisma defined generations of cinema-goers, passed away on November 24, leaving behind not just a treasure of films but a deeply human story rooted in a modest village in Punjab.

Born in Nasrali, with ancestral ties to Dango in Ludhiana district, Dharmendra spent three formative years of his childhood in this quiet settlement. The mud-and-brick home in which he once toddled around, now valued in crores, still stands intact, cared for lovingly by relatives who have remained there for decades.

According to a detailed account reported by Dainik Bhaskar, the actor had long ago entrusted the property to the children of his uncle, honouring a responsibility handed down by his father. As his film career took wing and his life moved to larger cities, Dharmendra chose not to sever his emotional bond with the land. Instead, he expanded it by transferring the ancestral property, along with nearly 2.5 acres of land, to his uncle’s grandsons so they could continue living securely with their families.

In a time when land disputes tear families apart over mere decimals of acreage, the actor’s gesture, involving property estimated to be worth around Rs 5 crore, has remained a point of quiet admiration in the village. His nephews, Boota Singh among them, continue to work at a textile mill in Ludhiana and speak of Dharmendra with unmistakable affection. “He never thought of its value,” a relative is quoted as saying, “For him, it was simply home.”

Dharmendra himself made emotional returns to Dango over the years. During a 2013 film shoot, he reportedly stepped out of his car, bent down, touched the soil of his courtyard to his forehead, and stood in silence for several minutes, a moment villagers still recount. Two years later, he returned again, this time to formally complete the legal transfer of the ancestral land to the very people who had safeguarded it in his absence.

