‘Nepotism Can Get A Debut, Not A Life-Long Career’: Kareena Kapoor | Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor never dodged a debate around nepotism, and she has always accepted the fact that she has been privileged enough to have been born into a film family, which has opened doors for her. While she accepts that she is privileged, she also believes that one can only survive in this industry with talent, consistency, and audience acceptance.

In a recent interview for We The Women by Barkha Dutt, Kareena Kapoor talked about the nepotism debate and shared, “Nepotism can get you a debut, not a life-long career. The audience acceptance decides your fate, not your surname.”

Aadar Jain On Nepotism

In a candid chat with ETimes, Aadar Jain recently spoke about nepotism and shared, “People discuss nepotism, but I haven’t reaped its rewards. Sure, I am Raj Kapoor’s grandson, and I am cousins with Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, but that doesn’t mean I get to star in 50 films a year or continuously sign brand deals and endorsements. Sadly, in that regard, I haven’t been a product of nepotism.”

Kareena Kapoor’s Work Front

The actress last appeared as Avni Kamat Singham in Singham Again, the fifth edition of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe franchise. Rohit Shetty wrote and directed the 2024 action film, which stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Looking ahead, Kareena will appear in the upcoming Netflix documentary Dining with the Kapoors, which provides an inside look at Bollywood’s legendary Kapoor family as they assemble for a traditional family meal. It will premiere on November 21.

About Dining With The Kapoors

The upcoming special has been created by Armaan Jain, who serves as the showrunner. It is directed by Smriti Mundhra, best known for The Romantics. Scheduled to premiere on November 21, Dining With The Kapoors features a long list of family members, including Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Bharat Sahni, Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Namita Kapur, Kanchan Desai, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, and Pooja Desai.

Interestingly, the teaser does not reveal the exact concept of the show. Instead, it focuses on warm moments shared by the family before moving to their meals, along with inside jokes, family banter, and nostalgic hints that suggest the show will celebrate the Kapoor legacy while highlighting the bond between the families.

