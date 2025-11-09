Netflix New Releases Match Every Mood! Here’s How

Idli Kadai: Dhanush’s film recently premiered on OTT. The story follows a well-educated executive who leaves his comfortable job to start an idli shop in his village. Pick Idli Kadhai if you want something heartfelt and grounded, rather than something action-paced or suspense-heavy. (Image: Netflix)

Humans In The Loop: The film revolves around an Adivasi woman from Jharkhand who unexpectedly encounters artificial intelligence, uncovering its hidden biases and ethical issues. The film explores on real-life issues like invisible labour, cultural identity, technology, motherhood and rural life. (Image: IMDb)

Death By Lightning: It is a gripping historical drama. The film follows James Garfield’s rise from humble beginnings to becoming America’s 20th President, and the shocking assassination carried out by Charles Guiteau. (Image: Netflix)

My Sister’s Husband: A domestic drama with a shocking twist. It follows a newly married woman whose life seems perfect until her younger sister moves in and captures her husband’s attention. You can pick this film if you are in the mood for relationship drama with emotional stakes and complexities. (Image: IMDb)

Ek Chatur Naar: Divya Khossla’s dark comedy thriller is about a struggling woman from the slums who finds a lost phone belonging to a corrupt power broker. She decides to blackmail him, and things spiral into twists, manipulations and a cat-and-mouse game. Add it to your watchlist if you are in the mood for something clever and entertaining. (Image: IMDb)

Frankenstein: A horror science fiction, the film follows Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist. He brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. (Image: IMDb)