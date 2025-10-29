‘Never Bought Any Award’: Abhishek Bachchan Breaks Silence Over Claim He Paid For His Filmfare Award | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 29, 2025, 17:29 IST

Abhishek Bachchan shuts down social media claims that he “bought” his Filmfare Best Actor award, saying it came from years of hard work.

Abhishek Bachchan isn’t letting anyone dull a milestone moment in his career. After winning his first Filmfare Best Actor Award for I Want To Talk, a social media critic tried to rain on his celebration by accusing him of winning through “bought awards and aggressive PR”. The actor decided he wouldn’t stay silent.

Abhishek Reacts To Award Controversy

Addressing the allegation directly on X, Abhishek quoted the post and wrote a calm reply. “Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So… best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and ‘affability’.”

Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me . Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So…. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any…— Abhishek ???????????????????????????????? (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2025

Abhishek Bachchan’s Viral Filmfare Speech

This year marked a big milestone for the actor, completing 25 years in the industry. His debut Best Actor win at the 70th Filmfare Awards left him emotional on stage. “This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special.”

Holding back tears, he thanked everyone who trusted him along the way. “To all the directors and producers who have worked with me, believed in me, and given me opportunities over the past 25 years, it’s not been easy, but it has definitely been worth it.”

Abhishek also mentioned his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya and said, “To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today.”

About The Film

I Want To Talk sees Abhishek playing a terminally ill father attempting to reconnect with his daughter. The Shoojit Sircar film is based on a true story and also stars Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo.

What’s Next For Abhishek Bachchan

Recently seen in Housefull 5, he will next appear in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

