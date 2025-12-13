‘Never Understood That Shah Rukh Khan’s Image Had To Be Part Of Film’: Aanand L Rai On Zero’s Failure | Bollywood News

শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
Aanand L Rai reflects on Zero’s failure, admitting he missed blending Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom with the film. Zero starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma.

Aanand L Rai candidly discusses why Zero didn’t click at the box office despite Shah Rukh Khan’s star power.

Zero was supposed to be a game-changer. A romantic comedy with a larger-than-life superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, promised a cinematic spectacle. But when it released in December 2018, the film left audiences divided and failed to meet box-office expectations. Years later, director Aanand L Rai has reflected candidly on why the film didn’t click.

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Rai admitted that he struggled to balance his storytelling with the demands of working with a superstar. “The problem with Zero was that the superstar came to me with so much love, but I never understood that his image had to be part of the film. I was working with an actor, a big actor, but I realised later that I needed to take care of that image,” he said.

Rai further explained that he couldn’t quite merge character and stardom on screen. “Maybe I am unable to incorporate that stardom into my characters. I was floating; my bearings were not there,” he added, hinting at the challenges of working on such a high-profile project.

Despite the setbacks, Rai expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, saying that filming Zero was a joyful experience for both of them. “I was enjoying the journey, and more than me, Shah Rukh was. That became scary later because one of us should have stopped and said, ‘There is a star.’ He never brought it up, and I never understood it. Maybe things would have been different,” he reflected.

Rai, known for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Atrangi Re and Tere Ishk Mein, originally conceived Zero in 2012. The film, initially titled Katrina Meri Jaan, went through multiple name changes before settling on Zero. Principal photography began in Mumbai in May 2017 and wrapped up in Orlando in 2018. The soundtrack, composed by Ajay–Atul with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, was released under T-Series.

Zero follows Bauua Singh, a man of short stature from Meerut, who finds companionship with scientist Aafia Bhinder, portrayed by Anushka Sharma. A love triangle develops when superstar Babita (Katrina Kaif) enters his life, taking him on a journey across cities to discover love and self-acceptance.

The film, released on 21 December 2018, received mixed-to-negative reviews. While Khan and Kaif’s performances and the visual effects were praised, critics cited flaws in the story, direction, and screenplay. Despite heavy pre-release hype, Zero underperformed at the box office, marking one of the rare commercial failures in Khan’s career, leading him to take a five-year hiatus.

At the 64th Filmfare Awards, Zero garnered seven nominations, including Best Actor for Khan and Best Supporting Actress for Kaif, and won for Best Special Effects.

