খালেদা জিয়ার এন্ডোস্কপি সম্পন্ন ইবির গাইবান্ধা জেলা ছাত্রকল্যাণ সমিতির সভাপতি ইদ্রিস, সম্পাদক নিসা দর্শনা কেরু অ্যান্ড কোম্পানির ২০২৫/২০২৬ ৮৮তম আখ মাড়াই মৌসুম উদ্বোধন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

New Dad Vicky Kaushal Brings Home A Luxe Rs 3.20 Crore Lexus After Baby’s Birth | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
New Dad Vicky Kaushal Brings Home A Luxe Rs 3.20 Crore Lexus After Baby’s Birth | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed a baby boy on November 7. Vicky bought a Lexus LM350h 4S in Mumbai and is set to star in Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Days After Becoming A Father, Vicky Kaushal Buys Ultra-Luxury ₹3.20 Crore Lexus

Days After Becoming A Father, Vicky Kaushal Buys Ultra-Luxury ₹3.20 Crore Lexus

Days after becoming a father, Vicky Kaushal has added a new luxury vehicle to his garage. The actor, who recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Katrina Kaif, was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday evening in his newly purchased Lexus LM350h 4S.

Kaushal and Kaif became parents on November 7, marking a major milestone in their 3.5-year marriage. The news was announced through a shared social media post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” The template included an illustration of a cradle with a teddy bear, while Vicky added a brief caption: “Blessed.”

The actor’s latest car, a four-seater luxury model, is priced between Rs 3.18 crore and Rs 3.20 crore. After attending an event in the city, he was seen sitting inside the new vehicle, drawing attention to the high-end addition.

Reflecting on fatherhood in an interview with GQ India, Kaushal said, “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time comes, I will be all very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in 2021 at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by close friends and colleagues, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.

Professionally, Kaushal is preparing for Love & War, his first collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also reunites him with Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he worked in Sanju, and Alia Bhatt, his co-star from Raazi. The 37-year-old actor was last seen in Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna.

First Published:

December 05, 2025, 21:20 IST

News movies bollywood New Dad Vicky Kaushal Brings Home A Luxe Rs 3.20 Crore Lexus After Baby’s Birth
