New Mom Alia Bhatt Travels Solo To Dubai; Hotel Staff Makes Sure She Doesn’t Miss Raha

এপ্রিল ২৫, ২০২৩ ১১:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
alia bhattttt


Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 10:52 IST

Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha back in November 2022.
Ahead of her Met Gala debut, Alia Bhatt is currently in Dubai owing to work commitments.

Alia Bhatt recently welcomed a baby girl Raha with Ranbir Kapoor. Amid work, the actress is making sure to spend quality time with her daughter. However, now the actress had to travel to Dubai for work commitments solo. While she misses her little munchkin, the actress received a warm welcome by the hotel staff in Dubai, who made sure she does not miss Raha too much.

Alia received a sweet welcome gift from their team. Sharing the same on her Instagram stories, Alia wrote, “mo_hotels you have my heart! What a wonderful welcome (hand heart emoji).” The note addressed to Alia read, “Raha’s here with you at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai as we can imagine how much you miss her!.” In the background, what appeared was a white monogram bathrobe with Raha’s name written in pink.

alia bhatt in dubai
Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her welcome gift in Dubai

Alia will be soon attending the Met Gala in the US. She will be gracing the red carpet at the highly coveted annual fashion event which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May. 

Earlier yesterday, Alia shared a photo in which Ranbir was bonding with their baby girl Raha on Instagram. The photo was also accompanied with a little note which read, “I have become the best photographer since the 6th of November My world.” In the picture, Raha appeared to be in a baby stroller while Ranbir was playing with her. The couple appeared to be spending the day at home. Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022 and welcomed their daughter on November 6 in the same year.

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on July 28, 2023. She will also be making her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone, where she would be sharing screen space with Gal Gadot. 

