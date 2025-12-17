New Stills, Release Dates, Cast, Plot Teasers Revealed

Since its debut in 2020, Bridgerton has captivated audiences worldwide with its lush Regency-era setting, dazzling costumes, and heartfelt romances. Each season has spotlighted a different Bridgerton sibling’s journey to love, beginning with Daphne and Simon, followed by Anthony and Kate, and most recently Penelope and Colin. Now, as the series enters its fourth season, it is Benedict Bridgerton’s turn to step into the spotlight. (Image: Instagram)

Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton Season 4 will be released in two parts. Part 1 drops on January 29, 2026, while Part 2 arrives on February 26, 2026. The season will consist of eight episodes, continuing the tradition of weaving romance, scandal, and society intrigue into a tightly crafted narrative. (Image: Instagram)

Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, has long been a fan favorite. Known for his artistic temperament and dreamy outlook, Benedict has often been seen lingering at the edges of ballrooms, observing rather than participating. Season 4 finally gives him center stage, adapting Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman. (Image: Instagram)

This season introduces Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, as Benedict’s love interest. Sophie is a mysterious young woman with secrets of her own, and her romance with Benedict promises to be filled with passion, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Their relationship will unfold against the backdrop of masked balls, clandestine encounters, and the ever-watchful eye of Lady Whistledown. (Image: Instagram)

Alongside Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, Season 4 will feature the return of beloved Bridgerton family members: Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte. (Image: Instagram)

The ensemble cast ensures continuity while introducing fresh energy through new characters. The interplay between returning favorites and newcomers will enrich the narrative, offering fans both familiarity and surprise. (Image: Instagram)

Season 4 will explore Benedict’s journey of romance and self-realization, as he navigates the tension between fantasy and reality. His relationship with Sophie will challenge his notions of love and identity, while the broader Bridgerton family continues to face their own trials. (Image: Instagram)

The season promises a mix of sweeping romance, witty dialogue, and dramatic twists, ensuring it lives up to the high expectations set by previous installments. (Image: Instagram)

Bridgerton has become more than just a period drama; it is a cultural phenomenon. Its diverse casting, modern sensibilities, and bold storytelling have redefined the genre. Season 4’s focus on Benedict, a character often seen as enigmatic, offers fans a fresh perspective. The addition of Sophie Baek introduces a new dynamic, blending mystery with romance. (Image: Instagram)