বুধবার , ২৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

NewJeans To Join IU As Special Guests On Her 2024 World Tour

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৮, ২০২৪ ৭:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 20 2024 02 b27f2e5156b34da27e4dba755113dd66


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: February 28, 2024, 18:50 IST

IU chooses NewJeans as special guests for the world tour. (Photo Credits: X)

IU chooses NewJeans as special guests for the world tour. (Photo Credits: X)

Fans can look forward to a stellar performance as IU and Hyein are expected to perform their collaborative track Shh.. live.

South Korean music sensation Lee Ji-eun, known by her stage name IU, is gearing up for the ‘2024 IU HER World Tour,’ and she’s not going solo. Joining her as special guests are rising stars of K-pop, NewJeans. This exciting collaboration comes after IU personally extended the invitation to the girl group, according to the report by Allkpop.

The tale of collaboration between NewJeans and IU traces back to an encounter last July when they appeared on IU’s YouTube talk show called IU’s Palette. As the cameras rolled, the members of NewJeans couldn’t help but pour out their admiration for the K-pop icon, their excitement practically radiating through the screen.

IU delved into the essence of NewJeans’ musical journey, engaging in a heartfelt exchange about the group’s albums and tracks. IU also found herself swept away by the vocals of the NewJeans members.

The collaboration between IU and NewJeans soared to new heights when Hyein from NewJeans was featured in IU’s song Shh.. from her latest album, The Winning. Hyein couldn’t contain her excitement at the opportunity to collaborate with IU. In a heartfelt statement, she emphasized her deep respect for IU as a senior artist in the industry.

Fans can look forward to a stellar performance as IU and Hyein are expected to perform their collaborative track Shh.. live. Additionally, NewJeans will showcase their own hit songs.

In January, IU unveiled the highly anticipated schedule for her world tour, H.E.R., which kicks off on March 2 in Seoul. The tour will take the K-pop idol to numerous Asian cities, including Yokohama and Osaka in Japan, Jakarta in Indonesia, Taipei in Taiwan, Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The excitement doesn’t stop there, as IU will also grace several Western regions, including London, Berlin and six cities across the United States. The tour is set to keep IU busy until August 2.

On the other hand, while fans eagerly await NewJeans’ next move, the group has yet to announce an official comeback in 2024. Their last offering to fans was the remix album titled NJWMX, released on December 19, 2023. Despite the hiatus, the members have been keeping busy with various magazine appearances for global luxury brands.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

জয়পুরহাটে মাদক বিক্রি ও পর্নোগ্রাফির অভিযোগে আটক ৬
জয়পুরহাটে মাদক বিক্রি ও পর্নোগ্রাফির অভিযোগে আটক ৬
বাংলাদেশ
1709128270 photo
HawkEye founder dismisses England’s outburst on Joe Root’s LBW dismissal |
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 20 2024 02 b27f2e5156b34da27e4dba755113dd66
NewJeans To Join IU As Special Guests On Her 2024 World Tour
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
শপথ নিলেন সংরক্ষিত আসনের নারী সংসদ সদস্যরা
শপথ নিলেন সংরক্ষিত আসনের নারী সংসদ সদস্যরা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1627197443 mamata

Mamata Banerjee Arrives in Delhi on 5-day Visit; to Meet PM Modi, Opposition Leaders

 WhatsApp Image 2023 06 25 at 8.59.51 PM

আলু তো সবজির ‘রাজা’…! কিন্তু জানেন কি সবজির ‘রানী’ কে? এই ‘নাম’ শুনলে চমকে যাবেন! if Potato is the king of vegetables then which is the queen the answer will surprise you – News18 Bangla

 Hair care tips

Hair Care Tips|| চুলে রঙ তো করেছেন, এগুলো মানছেন তো? না হলে মুঠো মুঠো চুল হাতে উঠে আসবে

 wm ctg tcb odkc dk okal

চট্টগ্রামে প্রথমদিনে ৪৩ হাজার পরিবার পেয়েছে টিসিবির পণ্য

 image 469067 1632559817

ডিসেম্বরে চালু হচ্ছে ৫জি সেবা: মোস্তাফা জব্বার

 4

ব‌রিশালে জ‌মি নি‌য়ে বিরোধে হামলা, পিস্তলসহ আটক ১১ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm chunniuc sdjcs chc

স্বাধীনতা বিরোধীদের সঙ্গে ঐক্য নয়: চুন্নু

 wm CTG Teet Elephant 23 June 2022

চট্টগ্রামে হাতির দাঁতসহ গ্রেফতার ২

 a9e091d1 145f 4334 97d2 c758338d012c

টাঙ্গাইলে নানা কর্মসূচির মাধ্যমে হানাদারমুক্ত দিবস উদ্‌যাপন

 Picsart 23 09 01 21 53 36 718

ট্রেন দূর্ঘটনায় পুলিশ সদস্যের মৃত্যুতে “আলহামদুলিল্লাহ” মন্তব্যে শিক্ষক গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad