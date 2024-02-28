NewJeans To Join IU As Special Guests On Her 2024 World Tour

South Korean music sensation Lee Ji-eun, known by her stage name IU, is gearing up for the ‘2024 IU HER World Tour,’ and she’s not going solo. Joining her as special guests are rising stars of K-pop, NewJeans. This exciting collaboration comes after IU personally extended the invitation to the girl group, according to the report by Allkpop.

The tale of collaboration between NewJeans and IU traces back to an encounter last July when they appeared on IU’s YouTube talk show called IU’s Palette. As the cameras rolled, the members of NewJeans couldn’t help but pour out their admiration for the K-pop icon, their excitement practically radiating through the screen.

IU delved into the essence of NewJeans’ musical journey, engaging in a heartfelt exchange about the group’s albums and tracks. IU also found herself swept away by the vocals of the NewJeans members.

The collaboration between IU and NewJeans soared to new heights when Hyein from NewJeans was featured in IU’s song Shh.. from her latest album, The Winning. Hyein couldn’t contain her excitement at the opportunity to collaborate with IU. In a heartfelt statement, she emphasized her deep respect for IU as a senior artist in the industry.

Fans can look forward to a stellar performance as IU and Hyein are expected to perform their collaborative track Shh.. live. Additionally, NewJeans will showcase their own hit songs.

In January, IU unveiled the highly anticipated schedule for her world tour, H.E.R., which kicks off on March 2 in Seoul. The tour will take the K-pop idol to numerous Asian cities, including Yokohama and Osaka in Japan, Jakarta in Indonesia, Taipei in Taiwan, Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The excitement doesn’t stop there, as IU will also grace several Western regions, including London, Berlin and six cities across the United States. The tour is set to keep IU busy until August 2.

【2024 IU H.E.R. World Tour Concert】SEOUL ➫ 2024.03.02-03 / 2024.03.09-10YOKOHAMA ➫ 2024.03.23-24TAIPEI ➫ 2024.04.06-07SINGAPORE ➫ 2024.04.20-21JAKARTA ➫ 2024.04.27-28HONG KONG ➫ 2024.05.25-26MANILA➫ 2024.06.01KUALA LUMPUR ➫ 2024.06.08-09LONDON ➫ 2024.06.21… pic.twitter.com/qVO1KCq1Ox — 아이유(IU) (@_IUofficial) January 16, 2024

On the other hand, while fans eagerly await NewJeans’ next move, the group has yet to announce an official comeback in 2024. Their last offering to fans was the remix album titled NJWMX, released on December 19, 2023. Despite the hiatus, the members have been keeping busy with various magazine appearances for global luxury brands.