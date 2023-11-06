Newlyweds Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Look Regal At Their Grand Reception; Watch

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, prominent actors in the Telugu film industry, have tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony held in Tuscany, Italy. The star-studded event was attended by close family and friends, including renowned figures from the Telugu film industry such as Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun. The couple celebrated their union following Hindu customs and rituals at the picturesque venue of Borgo San Felice.

While the dreamy pictures from their wedding continue to captivate fans, the newly weds made a stellar appearance at their grand reception.

In a video shared by the popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, one can see the adorable couple looking regal in ethnic outfits. While Varun Tej flaunted an extravagant black kurta and pyjama along with a jacket with golden designs. Meanwhile, Lavanya wore a golden, shimmery saree that perfectly complimented the duo. Varun and Lavanya posed with the guests at the lavish venue.

Take a look:

It was earlier reported that Varun and Lavanya were reportedly planning to host a lavish reception on November 5 at the N Convention Centre in Madhapur, Hyderabad. The guest list for the reception includes an array of prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry, making it a star-studded affair.

Some of the expected guests at the reception are big names like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shriodhkar, Sai Pallavi, Nithiin, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Amala, SS Rajamouli, Nag Ashwin, Raashi Khanna, Puri Jagannadh, Trivikram Srinivas, Pooja Hegde, Anil Ravipudi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma.

The couple has already shared a series of enchanting pictures from their wedding day on Instagram. Varun looked dashing in an ivory sherwani adorned with intricate golden embroidery and a matching shawl. Lavanya, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, chose a traditional red Kanjivaram silk saree for her special day, paired with a red veil covering her head and complemented by traditional gold jewellery, including statement layered necklaces, bangles, Kamar Bandh, haath phool, and a matha patti.

The pre-wedding festivities commenced on October 31 with a lively cocktail bash, followed by the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on November 1. Varun Tej, with his family background in the film industry, boasts renowned relatives like Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, while cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have achieved global recognition. Lavanya Tripathi made her debut in the Telugu film industry in 2012 with the film Andala Rakshasi. Their love story blossomed on the set of their 2016 movie, Mister.