সোমবার , ৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২১শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Newlyweds Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Look Regal At Their Grand Reception; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৬, ২০২৩ ৫:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
varun tej lavanya tripathi reception 2023 11 e10105f72136231fef549a77b3c3512d


Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi at the wedding reception.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi at the wedding reception.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are throwing a grand reception in Hyderabad after their wedding.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, prominent actors in the Telugu film industry, have tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony held in Tuscany, Italy. The star-studded event was attended by close family and friends, including renowned figures from the Telugu film industry such as Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun. The couple celebrated their union following Hindu customs and rituals at the picturesque venue of Borgo San Felice.

While the dreamy pictures from their wedding continue to captivate fans, the newly weds made a stellar appearance at their grand reception.

In a video shared by the popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, one can see the adorable couple looking regal in ethnic outfits. While Varun Tej flaunted an extravagant black kurta and pyjama along with a jacket with golden designs. Meanwhile, Lavanya wore a golden, shimmery saree that perfectly complimented the duo. Varun and Lavanya posed with the guests at the lavish venue.

Take a look:

It was earlier reported that Varun and Lavanya were reportedly planning to host a lavish reception on November 5 at the N Convention Centre in Madhapur, Hyderabad. The guest list for the reception includes an array of prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry, making it a star-studded affair.

Some of the expected guests at the reception are big names like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shriodhkar, Sai Pallavi, Nithiin, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Amala, SS Rajamouli, Nag Ashwin, Raashi Khanna, Puri Jagannadh, Trivikram Srinivas, Pooja Hegde, Anil Ravipudi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma.

The couple has already shared a series of enchanting pictures from their wedding day on Instagram. Varun looked dashing in an ivory sherwani adorned with intricate golden embroidery and a matching shawl. Lavanya, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, chose a traditional red Kanjivaram silk saree for her special day, paired with a red veil covering her head and complemented by traditional gold jewellery, including statement layered necklaces, bangles, Kamar Bandh, haath phool, and a matha patti.

The pre-wedding festivities commenced on October 31 with a lively cocktail bash, followed by the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on November 1. Varun Tej, with his family background in the film industry, boasts renowned relatives like Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, while cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have achieved global recognition. Lavanya Tripathi made her debut in the Telugu film industry in 2012 with the film Andala Rakshasi. Their love story blossomed on the set of their 2016 movie, Mister.

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

varun tej lavanya tripathi reception 2023 11 e10105f72136231fef549a77b3c3512d 16x9
Newlyweds Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Look Regal At Their Grand Reception; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
cars 1 16992090483x2
Car Silencer Water Leakage reason, গাড়ির সাইলেন্সর দিয়ে কেন জল পড়ে – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm dudu okarw 750x563 1 800x420
বিএনপির ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান দুদুকে আটকের অভিযোগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Rape 750x563 1 800x420
মেয়েকে ধর্ষণের দায়ে বাবার আমৃত্যু কারাদণ্ড
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Best 5 G Phone 1

বাজার ছেয়ে গিয়েছে ৫জি ফোনে, কিন্তু সেরা মডেল? এই তালিকা সঙ্গে রাখলে ঠকতে হবে না!|| 5G latest mobile phone 2023 from iPhone 14 to one plus Samsung, know about best 5g smartphones in Indian market. – News18 Bangla

 sid kiara mumbai nawaz 167612237816x9

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Return to Mumbai Post Wedding, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Makes Shocking Revelations

 wm al con

দ্বাদশ টার্গেটে সম্মেলনবর্ষ, রোডম্যাপ করতে বৈঠকে বসছে আ. লীগ

 suhana khan 167981550916x9

Suhana Khan Was Called ‘Male’, ‘Kali Billi’ for Her Appearance; When SRK’s Daughter Opened Up About Colourism

 wm Mirza Fakhrul

জনগণকে বিভ্রান্ত করতেই পরীমনি ইস্যু: ফখরুল

 IMG 20220613 WA0057

জয়পুরহাটে মাননীয় স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা জনাব আসাদুজ্জামান খান, এমপি, মহোদয়ের আগমন

 arrest 2 20230525164840 600x338

টুরিস্ট ভিসায় বাংলাদেশে এসে ‌‌‘প্রতারণা’র ব্যবসা

 LifeStyle Sustho Thakun 23.09.2023

হাড়ের ক্ষয় প্রতিরোধে যা করবেন

 1691610341 photo

ACT Hockey 2023: India show Pakistan the door, book semifinal date with Japan | Hockey News

 ajfhjdahjsd 166387418016x9

Ambrish Verma: Trial and Error Going On In OTT Right Now, Only 10 to 15 Percent Content Is Good