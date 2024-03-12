News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024: Bobby Deol Lauds Tota Roy Choudhury, Says ‘I Am So Happy For You’

Renowned Bengali actor Tota Roy Choudhury portrayed the character of Chondon Chatterjee, Alia Bhatt’s father, in Karan Johar’s romcom drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His stellar performance in the film bagged him the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ award at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024, which was held in Mumbai on March 9. At the star-studded event, Tota Roy Choudhury and Bobby Deol not only crossed paths but also exchanged a wholesome moment.

In a video shared by the official Instagram handle of Showsha, Bobby Deol can be seen praising Tota Roy Choudhury for his acting chops in Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan starrer. After heaping praises at the actor, Bobby Deol can be heard saying, ‘I am so happy for you’, followed by a warm hug. Tota Roy Choudhury thanked Bobby Deol with a smile on his face.

Take a look:

Tota Roy Choudhury, a celebrated Bengali actor, made his Bollywood debut with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. moving performance, especially the Dola Re Dola performance with Ranveer Singh, won hearts over. His performance was the talk of the town for many months, solidifying the fact that Tota’s character is an embodiment of perseverance and skill.

Recalling how it was on sets with everyone, Tota had previously told us, “For me, the ice was broken on the very first day. They were all so friendly, so welcoming. Stars like Ranveer and Alia coming and hugging you – it was very heartening. I knew Jaya ji from before but everyone else, including Shabana ji, Dharam ji, Anjali were very warm. All of us knew that the journey was going to be very special. We would discuss it because we felt it in our bones; but that it would be accepted by everyone was beyond our expectations.”

News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024 took place on March 9 at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End. The awards show was attended by Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Manoj Bajpayee, Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Wamiqa Gabbi, Richa Chadha among others.