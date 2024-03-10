রবিবার , ১০ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৬শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Wins Extraordinary Performance

janhvi award 2024 03 275337db1d27565684d84f63bf62ad28


Janhvi Kapoor wins award for Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor wins award for Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor was winner in the Extraordinary Performance (Popular) for Bawaal respectively at News18 Showsha Reel Awards.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024 was a grand affair. The big night saw some prominent faces from the industry bag awards for their exemplary work in the past few years. Janhvi Kapoor was honoured with the Extraordinary Performance Popular Choice, Female, respectively.

Janhvi Kapoor was adjudged the Extraordinary Performance (Female) for her role in Bawaal. The stunning actress was present on the awards night to collect the honour.

In the film, Janhvi portrays a young woman, Nisha, suffering from epilepsy, who faces neglect and emotional abuse from her husband, portrayed by Varun Dhawan. Bawaal, a romantic drama set during World War 2, had Varun playing a history teacher who takes Janhvi’s character, Nisha, on a journey to Europe to explore sites related to the war. Janhvi’s nuanced portrayal of the character fetched her a lot of positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

After a successful edition in 2023 that celebrated the finest achievements in Indian cinema and recognised outstanding talents within the OTT sector, the News18 Showsha Reel Awards soared to greater heights this year. The awards honoured and applauded the best of content across cinema and OTT. In a world where narratives unfold across various screens, it was a moment to recognise the brilliance that captivates, entertains, and leaves a lasting impact.

