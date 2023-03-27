সোমবার , ২৭ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৩ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Sexy Dance Moves to Daiyya Daiyya Song With Simran Jat; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৭, ২০২৩ ৯:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
nia sharma 13


Published By: Srijita Sen

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 20:52 IST

Nia Sharma Dances Her Heart Out To Daiyya Daiyya
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Nia Sharma Dances Her Heart Out To Daiyya Daiyya

Sung by Neha Kakkar, Daiyya Daiyya featured Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma opposite Bollywood star Suniel Shetty in the series Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega.

TV actress Nia Sharma is known for her stellar acting, as well as her dance skills. In fact, she has become the talk of the town with her recent performance to item number Daiyya Daiyya. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song featured the Naagin 4 actress opposite Bollywood star Suniel Shetty in the series Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega. Celebrating the success of the track, the actress grooved to it with choreographer Simran Jat in a high-energetic dance session.

Simran Jat shared a video of the same on Instagram. The clip begins with the Jamai Raja actress entering the room dressed in a sheer black top with a matching bralette underneath and grey jogger pants. She completed her look with a pair of black sneakers. She hugs Simran and soon, the duo start dancing to the song. Their perfect synchronization and on-point hook step left the fans in awe. Sharing this video, Simran wrote, “Danced to this amazing song in class with the most talented and humble, Nia Sharma.”

Right after the video was posted, Nia Sharma quickly commented, “The best time. The coolest vibe. Keep it going, guys.” Reacting to the dance performance, one user wrote, “Loved it! Killed it!”, while another commented, “Breathtaking! No other words can describe it!” A fan wrote, “Oh my God! My two favourites in one frame.”

Check out the video here:

Previously, Nia Sharma was spotted enjoying the success bash for the song Daiyya Daiyya. She can be seen dancing and celebrating the joyous occasion with her friends Krystle D’Souza and Ravi Dubey.

Here is the video:

Nia Sharma’s dance number Daiyya Daiyya from Hunter- Tootega Nahi, Todega earned her praise from audiences. The track has been composed by Haroon-Gavin and lyrics are by Siddhant Kaushal. The music video has been directed and choreographed by Prince Gupta.

Apart from Suniel Shetty, Hunter- Tootega Nahi, Todega also stars Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht and Rahul Dev in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

srijita
Srijita Sen

Srijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music, life and everything in between. With a great love for 2000s BollywooRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Noman
নোমানের সঙ্গে ৩০ নেতা, ইসি’র আদেশ লঙ্ঘন
বাংলাদেশ
1679931545 photo
1st T20I: Taskin Ahmed’s four-fer helps Bangladesh beat Ireland in rain-curtailed match | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
kll 1
Menstural Health: লাল, কমলা,গোলাপি না কালো? পিরিয়ডের রক্তের রং-ই বলে দেবে আপনার শরীর কেমন আছে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
nia sharma 13
Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Sexy Dance Moves to Daiyya Daiyya Song With Simran Jat; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm received 1302886680121666

‘বামপন্থীরা আর পরগাছা হবে না, নিজেরাই ক্ষমতায় যাবে’

 received 248084393548536

ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে ন্যাশনাল পিপলস পার্টির প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে আলোচনা সভা

 New Project 115

পান করুন এই মশলা ভেজানো জল, আপনার থেকে শতহস্ত দূরে থাকবে ব্লাড শুগার ও কোলেস্টেরল

 wm JnU Human Chain Against Communal Violence 19 10 2021

সাম্প্রদায়িক হামলার পেছনে স্বাধীনতাবিরোধীরা: জবি উপাচার্য

 wm CTG University 2021

ছাত্রলীগের ২ গ্রুপের সংঘর্ষ তদন্তে চবি প্রশাসনের কমিটি

 aci limited

এসিআইয়ের মুনাফা বেড়েছে ৪৭ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

সর্বদা উচ্চ রক্তচাপ যাতে ক্ষতি না করেই সেই সমস্ত খাবার এড়িয়ে চলতে হবে ৷ Always maintain these to stay fit and fine from high BP. – News18 Bangla

 697329 bgmi

সাজো-সাজো রব; গণেশ চতুর্থীতে বিশেষ মিশন, রিওয়ার্ডস লাইভ Battlegrounds Mobile India-এ

 wm chottogram jillur bhandari

চট্টগ্রামে খুনের মামলায় দু’জনের মৃত্যুদণ্ড, যাবজ্জীবন ৬

 1627214832 untitled design 38

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Misleading OBCs, Demands Increase in Reservation Limit