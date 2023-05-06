Nia Sharma’s Energetic Dance On Raat Ka Nasha Will Make You Want To Hit The Dance Floor

Nia Sharma never fails to impress her fans with her energetic dance moves, and her recent Instagram post is no exception. Teaming up with the talented dancer and choreographer Simran Jat, Nia has set the internet on fire with their steamy performance to the remix of Raat Ka Nasha. The duo’s chemistry and perfect synchronization were a sight to behold as they swayed and grooved to the music.

Nia Sharma’s outfit added to the sensuous vibe of the dance, as she flaunted a stunning plain pink bralette with black shapewear underneath. The loose trousers she chose for the performance not only added to her comfort but also made her look effortlessly stylish. It’s no wonder that her fans can’t stop raving about her latest dance reel, and eagerly await her next one. “Throwing Some Sass Around Like Confetti with Nia Sharma,” the caption of the joint post read. Watch the video here:

This comes just a week after Nia Sharma shared a subsequent reel from the same dance session on the occasion of International Dance Day. While the latest video was accentuated by seductive elements, the previous one features the Naagin 4 actress dancing her heart out in a freestyle session. The actress admitted she has learned a lot of dance forms in the past year, but the only one she happens to have cherished comes directly from her heart.

“Have been taught a lot of dance steps in the past year. But eventually, dance wahi hai jo andar se nikle (that comes from the heart). Happy International Dance Day everyone. Let’s Naacho,” she said. Take a look at the video here:

Nia Sharma happens to have grown an innate passion for dancing after participating in the celebrity reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 last year. Paired with choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani, she finished in 8th place. Prior to this, she has also been a part of the stunt-reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India hosted by Rohit Shetty. The television actress lifted the victory trophy of the competition. She recently made a cameo as a dancer in the Indian adaptation of the hit show Vampire Dairies titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The drama features Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani as the main leads.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here