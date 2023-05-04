Nick Jonas Holds Mic For Wife Priyanka Chopra; Netizens Go Aww

Nick Jonas has once again won the hearts of fans with his sweet gesture towards his wife, Priyanka Chopra. A video from the Met Gala 2023 event has gone viral on social media. Fans have been praising him for being the “best jiju” (brother-in-law).

The video, which was shared on Vogue India’s Instagram page, shows Nick offering a mic to Priyanka when she was sharing her views on everyone’s look at the event. The couple wore coordinated classic Valentino outfits, paying homage to this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Nick opted for a sophisticated suit that had a hint of edginess to it. He wore a leather suit jacket paired with a white shirt. To complete the look, he opted for a studded black tie. While Priyanka wore a black strapless gown designed by Valentino. The dress has a large bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit, revealing her pumps, giving the attire a classy yet sexy look.

Watch the video here:

Fans have been showering Nick with compliments and calling him the “best jiju” for his sweet gesture. Many fans have also been praising the couple for their love and chemistry, and have been expressing their admiration for the way they support each other. One of the fans wrote, “East or west ,Nick jiju is the best.” Another wrote, “Nick jiju setting standards high every single day.”

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place in India. Since then, the couple has been giving fans major relationship goals with their love and affection towards each other. They often share pictures and videos of their happy moments together on social media, and fans can’t get enough of their adorable chemistry.

Priyanka Chopra’s web series Citadel was finally released on April 28 this year. Helmed by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, the series also stars Richard Madden, Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, The Bajirao Mastani actress is also set to star in the romantic comedy Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

