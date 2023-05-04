বৃহস্পতিবার , ৪ মে ২০২৩ | ২১শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Nick Jonas Holds Mic For Wife Priyanka Chopra; Netizens Go Aww

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৪, ২০২৩ ৪:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
priyanka neww


Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 21:58 IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from Met Gala 2023
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s looks at Met Gala 2023 were loved by everyone.

Nick Jonas has once again won the hearts of fans with his sweet gesture towards his wife, Priyanka Chopra. A video from the Met Gala 2023 event has gone viral on social media. Fans have been praising him for being the “best jiju” (brother-in-law).

The video, which was shared on Vogue India’s Instagram page, shows Nick offering a mic to Priyanka when she was sharing her views on everyone’s look at the event. The couple wore coordinated classic Valentino outfits, paying homage to this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Nick opted for a sophisticated suit that had a hint of edginess to it. He wore a leather suit jacket paired with a white shirt. To complete the look, he opted for a studded black tie. While Priyanka wore a black strapless gown designed by Valentino. The dress has a large bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit, revealing her pumps, giving the attire a classy yet sexy look.

Watch the video here:

Fans have been showering Nick with compliments and calling him the “best jiju” for his sweet gesture. Many fans have also been praising the couple for their love and chemistry, and have been expressing their admiration for the way they support each other. One of the fans wrote, “East or west ,Nick jiju is the best.” Another wrote, “Nick jiju setting standards high every single day.”

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place in India. Since then, the couple has been giving fans major relationship goals with their love and affection towards each other. They often share pictures and videos of their happy moments together on social media, and fans can’t get enough of their adorable chemistry.

Priyanka Chopra’s web series Citadel was finally released on April 28 this year. Helmed by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, the series also stars Richard Madden, Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, The Bajirao Mastani actress is also set to star in the romantic comedy Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Charu Kola CTG
দাবি পূরণ হয়নি, নীরবে ক্লাসে ফিরলেন চারুকলার শিক্ষার্থীরা
বাংলাদেশ
1683152696 photo
Delhi Police caught in midnight scuffle with wrestlers at Jantar Mantar; Vinesh, Bajrang suffer injuries, Dushyant Phogat gets cut on forehead | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
2665751 HYP 0 IMG 20230318 WA0040 6
বার বার মলত্যাগের ইচ্ছে? তলপেটে ব্যথা? তবে কিন্তু হতে পারে এই মারণরোগ! চিনুন উপসর্গ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
priyanka neww
Nick Jonas Holds Mic For Wife Priyanka Chopra; Netizens Go Aww
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
dr kamal ho dc press lka

ঐক্যবদ্ধভাবে মাঠে নামতে হবে: ড. কামাল

 Samsung Galaxy M53 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2

Samsung Galaxy M53 না OnePlus Nord CE 2? জানুন, কোনটা বেশি ভাল হবে – News18 Bangla

 sea 20210925095958

বঙ্গোপসাগরে নিম্নচাপের কারণে উপকূলে ঝড়-বৃষ্টির আভাস

 IMG 20220827 WA0002

লিডার্স এর উদ্যোগে ফ্রি স্ত্রীরোগ ও মাতৃস্বাস্থ্য সেবা ক্যাম্প

 New Project 10 29

Multiplayer Online Game : Amazon রিলিজ করেছে নতুন অনলাইন গেম New World; উন্মাদনা দুনিয়া জুড়ে!

 1648123820 photo

Bangladesh cricketers get bonus after South Africa triumph | Cricket News

 wm iranembassador1

তালেবান সরকার নিয়ে কথা বলে সমালোচনার শিকার ইরানের রাষ্ট্রদূত

 pic a

[১] টিভিতে বক্তব্য দেয়ায় রায়হান কবীরকে গ্রেপ্তার করেছে মালয়েশিয়ান পুলিশ

 aramit group

আরামিট লিমিটেডের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 1627455594 skincare 01

Watch Out For These Chemicals In Your Skincare Products That Are Harmful For Your Body