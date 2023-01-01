Nick Jonas’ Recap Reel Wins Over Internet, Thanks to His Song Choice; Fans Say, ‘Jiju Promoting Bollywood…’

Nick Jonas surprised his fans with how he welcomed 2023 with a recap video. But that’s not the only thing that impressed everyone. It was the choice of song he used for his montage video which encapsulated a glorious year with his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Chopra through some rare and unseen clips from their glamorous life.

Right before the clock struck 12, Nick Jonas had taken to his Instagram handle to post the video which started with him hitting a ball on the golf course and then followed by rare pictures of Malti and Priyanka Chopra, Malti’s footprints, a close-up of Malti’s feeble hands touching Priyanka Chopra’s face, pictures and videos of their Holi and Diwali celebrations, various snaps of him with his guitar from several Jonas Brothers concerts. To pack all that, he used a mashup of the iconic song from Shershah Raatan Lambiyan and Lauv’s chartbuster song ‘I Like Me Better When I Am With You’. His caption read, “What a year! Can’t wait to see what 2023 brings. Happy New Year to you all.”

As soon as he shared this recap reel, several fans swarmed his post with some really endearing comments. One of them wrote, “Love this song! Happy New Year to you and your family!” Another one commented, “This songg(heart eye emojis)”. A fan stated, “Jiju promoting Bollywood song!” Someone else said, “National Jiju ki song choice(clap emoji)”.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also shared the same reel on her Instagram Stories. Along with the video, she wrote, “See you soon 2023!” She also tagged Nick Jonas with a heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January last year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee had announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she had written.

Read all the Latest Movies News here