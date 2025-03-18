Nick Jonas Rocks Daughter Malti’s Bow And Hair Clips In Adorable ‘Girl Dad’ Moment, Pic Goes Viral

Last Updated: March 18, 2025, 23:47 IST

Nick Jonas proudly wears his daughter Malti’s blue bow and frilly clips, embracing the ultimate ‘girl dad’ life!

Nick Jonas shares an adorable pic.

Nick Jonas just took his “girl dad” title to the next level! On Tuesday, March 18, the singer, 32, shared a sweet Instagram selfie from what appears to be his apartment. In the photo, Jonas sports an unexpected yet heartwarming accessory—his 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie’s light blue bow, nestled between a fake flower clip and another hair tie.

Adding to the charming chaos of dad life, pink balloons can be spotted in the background as Jonas stares into the camera with a subtle smirk. “Girl dad life,” he captioned the post, proudly embracing his fatherhood role.

Jonas shares Malti with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and the couple frequently offers glimpses into their family life.

Back in September, Chopra Jonas shared a heart-melting Instagram carousel of their family at a Jonas Brothers concert at London’s O2 Arena. One standout snap captured a tender moment—Jonas and Chopra Jonas sharing a kiss while Malti, seated in her mom’s arms, covered her eyes in the most adorable reaction.

The post also included Malti’s backstage adventures, where she looked every bit a mini pop star in a pink sequin dress, pink headphones, and a pink microphone as she spent time on stage with her dad and uncles, Joe and Kevin Jonas.

“Monday nights should not be so much fun🤩,” Chopra Jonas wrote in the caption, reminiscing about the significance of the London venue, where she won Miss World 24 years ago at just 18 years old.

“To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle,” she reflected. “Life has been good. Gratitude. 🙏🏽🧿❤️.”

Jonas has often spoken about how fatherhood has transformed him. In June, at the Los Angeles premiere of his film The Good Half, he shared with PEOPLE how becoming a parent shifted his entire perspective.

“Becoming a parent changed everything in my life and my perspective on everything,” he said.

“My daughter is the light of my world, and making projects that I’ll be able to watch one day with her [is] absolutely a goal,” he added. “And this movie for sure is one of those.”