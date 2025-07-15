Nidhhi Agerwal Confirms Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sequel Already In Works: ’20 Minutes…’ | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: July 15, 2025, 14:53 IST

Nidhhi Agerwal Confirms Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sequel Already In Works

Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his next film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The trailer has already been released, and it has been trending. Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has revealed that the sequel to the upcoming historical epic is already in motion. Speaking during an interview, the actress shared that around 20 minutes of the sequel have already been filmed.

123 Telugu has quoted Nidhhi Agerwal’s statement on Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s sequel. She revealed that about 20 minutes of the sequel have already been shot. She added that filming will resume soon for the second installment. Pawan has already completed OG and is expected to wrap up his portions for Ustaad Bhagat Singh by the end of this month.

Earlier, Deccan Chronicle reported that makers are gearing up for a Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s grand pre-release event in Visakhapatnam (Vizag). According to reports, the much-awaited celebration is set to witness the presence of legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Krish and Jyothi Krishna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, is all set to release on July 24. This will mark Pawan Kalyan’s first film after becoming the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. However, it looks like the movie has hit a roadblock, with a Bahujan group voicing their protest over the film’s titular character. The community has accused the makers of misrepresenting the story.

Presented by AM Rathnam, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit’s power-packed trailer was released by the makers on July 3. It features Pawan Kalyan as a rebellious warrior who dares to defy the mighty Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb, played by Bobby Deol. The 2-minute 56-second video begins with a voiceover that evokes the national spirit to protect Sanatana Dharma against the Delhi Sultanate. The Kushi star can be seen flexing his sheer personality with a commanding on-screen performance.

The electrifying sequences of fight, war, and action transport the audience to the era of the epic clash between Indian warriors and the Mughals for the Kohinoor diamond. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol’s fearless face-off, the trailer also has a series of goosebump-inducing moments for fans. The sneak peeks of the much-anticipated movie highlight the use of iconic mythological references from Indian history and Sanatana Dharma, such as the celestial arrow of Lord Rama, among others.

The trailer also features Telugu dialogues like “The storm has arrived,” “Everyone prays to God for me to come… but you wish I wouldn’t come,” and many others.

